Vicente Fernández, one of his lungs would have failed, they say | .

A few days ago the unfortunate news came that the dear Charro de Huentitán, Don Vicente Fernández would have had a relapse and been re-admitted to intensive care, from where a month ago he had left. However, the bad news becomes a rumor again, as they assure the beloved Mexican singer would be more serious, because one of his lungs would be showing failures.

It was this Thursday, December 9, 8 days after his re-admission to intensive care that the Venga la Alegría program shared that there is a rumor of a relapse of more than Vicente Fernandez Gomez, which would put his already delicate state of health at even more risk.

The unfortunate thing is that in the face of such questions in an approach with El Potrillo, Alejandro Fernández, the singer of the Mexican regional did not deny said rumors, as the family would generally do if they were false.

Given the reaction of the minor from Vicente Fernández’s Los Potrillos, Ricardo Cásares, one of the Venga la Alegría drivers, shared his uncertainty when he saw that Alejandro did not deny that his father’s health condition had worsened.

I am concerned that Alejandro Fernández has not denied this rumor, this transcendent, that he is not having a good time. We know that he returned to intensive care, we know that there is a pulmonary situation that is not finally giving way. Apparently this is making everything worse.

The entertainment expert indicated that Alejandro Fernández indicated that he had nothing to say to reporters, this amid rumors that Vicente Fernandez it would have worsened and would be more delicate, when the normal thing would be to say that nothing that is said is true and that rumors are ignored.

Alejandro says: ‘I have nothing to say to you’, when the family had always denied the transcended. That is why I am surprised (…) that part was kept for him and when something has been said about the health of his family that is not true, the first thing that is said is’ it is not true, it is nonsense, it is lies, added Cásares .

Flor Rubio again highlighted the information that circulates that the health of El Charro de Huentitán worsened, indicating that so far there is no official statement that corroborates or completely denies said information.

Recall that on December 1, it was until many hours after the rumors of a relapse due to pneumonia and his return to intensive care that the family officially shared what was happening on their official Instagram account.