Party? Vicente Fernández’s family has revealed that they will be celebrating very soon, is it that they are not interested in the fact that the beloved idol of Mexico is hospitalized? The truth is that they are interested, so they have revealed that this will happen once he recovers The Charro of Huentitán.

Who has spoken of the party is nothing more and nothing less than the daughter-in-law of Vicente Fernández Gómez, Mariana González, who once again was questioned about when she will marry the eldest son of the Mexican singer.

The businesswoman and socialite was very happy that an improvement was seen in the actor who was also an actor and that he finally came out of intensive care, so she gave good news to the media.

The fiancee of Vicente Fernandez Jr. shared that his marriage would most likely take place next year, in 2022, taking into account that Vicente Fernández is recovering and that the situation he is going through will still take some time.

The one who was even more pleased with his father’s progress was the oldest of the famous artist’s Foals, as he shared that he was more than delighted with the improvement of “Chente” and hopes that he will soon leave the hospital.

The singer said he was aware that his father still has a lot to do and is doing many activities to recover; but also very happy that he knows that he is no longer in intensive care and that he is improving.

Vicente Fernández Jr. is the one who has given the most public face about his father’s situation. On more than one occasion the famous son of Vicente Fernandez He has come out of the most upset before the media for the rumors of very unfortunate scenarios for the interpreter.

Even, on more than one occasion, the news that we have lost the idol of Mexico has become a global trend, as it should be noted that the music of “Chente” took him to many corners of the world. Obviously upset, Vicente Fernández Jr. has denied this situation and asked that this type of false news not be disclosed.

Who has preferred to stay on the sidelines is the beloved Alejandro Fernández, who still does not stop being aware of the health of his father and mother and asking for prayers for him at each of his concerts. The latter has become a kind of ritual and apparently it has worked.