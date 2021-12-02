Vicente Fernández and the visit that made everyone tremble | AP

The representatives of the various media shuddered during their guard outside the hospital where Don Vicente Fernández is located after they realized that an important person would arrive at the place to visit him, a priest.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, after the doctors alerted the family to be reunited and on the lookout because anything could happen in the next few hours with the famous, who also met at the hospital was a father.

The priest is said to be a friend of Vicente Fernandez Gomez and that it was taken by the trucks of the Fernández Abarca family as a request that the Mexican singer had made before entering intensive care.

According to what they share, Vicente Fernández cannot speak yet; However, they have found other ways for the Mexican idol to communicate since he is awake and it was when he was out of intensive therapy that he gave instructions on when they should bring a priest.

Various media took the arrival of the representative of God as a bad sign, which would be saying that the state of health of El Charro de Huentitán would not have presented any improvement or worse, it would have been even more complicated.

Vicente Fernández and the visit that made everyone tremble. Photo: AP.

The singer and actor’s family has not shared further details about the famous’s health, they have only been limited to the statement that came out last Tuesday, after the rumor that Vicente Fernández had returned to intensive care went viral.

The Fernández Abarca family had no choice but to confirm the star’s difficult health situation by sharing a medical statement that indicates an inflammation in the lower respiratory tract that would have forced him to give him support to breathe again.

The experts gave some more details when assuring that it was necessary to modify the medication, that his heart and gastrointestinal organs are correct and that he presents a slight inflammation in his urinary tract, a situation that they are also treating.

Since last Tuesday it was said that Vicente Fernandez He would have contracted severe pneumonia that put his health and especially his life at risk; reason why the doctors would have asked the family to be aware of the situation of the patriarch of Los Tres Potrillos and united at this time, since anything could happen. It is worth remembering that the singer has been hospitalized for four months.