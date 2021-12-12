. Mexican singer Vicente Fernández speaks to the audience during a press conference on February 17, 2009 in Bogotá.

With the last breath of life, Vicente Fernández took this Sunday, December 12, 2021, one of the most famous romantic and ranchero voices of all time. The ranchera singer was 81 years old.

Only a musical repertoire will remain for posterity that will always accompany each meeting, each feeling, each relationship or each spite.

His great themes will travel in time, and his name will appear as a topic of conversation to exalt him and recognize his exquisiteness in interpreting the lyrics of the soul.

Mr. Vicente Fernández, left this world, but his songs will be sung forever.

Here is a list of some of his greatest musical hits

1. The law of the mountain

With this song, the ‘Charro de Huentitan’ made his film debut in 1971 with the film of the same name.

Play

Vicente Fernández – La Ley del Monte (Live) Official live video of Vicente Fernández of his song ‘La Ley Del Monte’. Click here to listen to Vicente Fernández on Spotify: smarturl.it/ViFeSpot?IQid=ViFeLLDM Included in Vicente Fernández: Primera Fila. Click here to buy the track or album on iTunes: smarturl.it/ViFePFiTunes?IQid=ViFeLLDM Google Play: smarturl.it/ViFeLLdMplay?IQid=ViFeLLDM Enjoy more music by Vicente Fernández here:… 2013-10-20T14: 49: 35Z

2. Back, back

One of the great ranching hits that took him to stardom throughout the world. Published in 1972, with this song he conquered many hearts and broke all records in countries such as Spain, the United States and Latin America. A song that made him shine as a singer and with which he began to establish himself as one of the maximum references of this musical genre in Mexico.

Play

Back, BackProvided to YouTube by Epic Back, Back · Vicente Fernández My Story ℗ 1967 Sony Music Entertainment Mexico SA De CV Released on: 1992-11-27 Arranger, Composer, Lyricist, Unknown: Fernando Z. Maldonando Auto-generated by YouTube. 2017-01-28T02: 25: 02Z

3. This Jealousy

Another of the great successes, composed by Joan Sebastián and recorded and performed by Vicente Fernández, made it reach the top of the charts in several countries. It was the first single from the album “Forever” obtaining several awards. How bad is jealousy and how much damage they do!

Play

Vicente Fernández – These Celos (Live) Find These Celos (Live) by Vicente Fernández on your favorite platform ›vicentefernandez.lnk.to/PrimeraFila Listen to the hits of Vicente Fernández: VicenteFernandez.lnk.to/Linkfire Watch his best music videos : youtube.com/watch?v=gfm2zSgQ8cQ&list=PLwH7jBQ8Nx8OTh5WtzlOBEHwjfyuva8lX Like 👍 and subscribe to the channel 🔔 Follow Vicente Fernández on ›Facebook: facebook.com/VicenteFernandezOficial› Instagram: instagram.com/_vicentefdez/ ›Twitter: instagram.com/_vicentefdez/› Twitter: twitter.com/_vicentefdez/ _VicenteFdez Listen to Vicente Fernández on… 2013-10-20T15: 26: 52Z

4. Sublime woman

Song dedicated to women, included in albums like “Historia de un idol Vol. II” or “Entre el amor y yo” and that says: “But what am I going to do, if it’s my way of being, I was born to love you, sublime woman ”.

Once again, a magnificent performance by Don Chente.

Play

Vicente Fernández – Sublime Mujer (Video) (Album Version) Vicente Fernández’s official video of his song ‘Sublime Mujer’. Click here to listen to Vicente Fernández on Spotify: smarturl.it/ViFeSpot?IQid=ViFeSM Included in Historia De Un Idolo, Vol. II. Click here to buy the track or album on iTunes: smarturl.it/ViFeHist2iTunes?IQ… Google Play: smarturl.it/ViFeSMPlay?IQid=Vi… Enjoy more music by Vicente Fernández here: smarturl.it/ViFeStream?IQid = I saw… More… 2010-04-25T08: 36: 29Z

5. Forever

Subject including the record work that bears the same name and published in 2007. A masterful performance that makes it one of the jewels of this great artist.

Play

Vicente Fernández – Forever Official video of Vicente Fernández for his song ‘Forever’. Click here to listen to Vicente Fernández on Spotify: smarturl.it/ViFeSpot?IQid=ViFePS Included in Vicente Fernández: Primera Fila. Click here to buy the track or album on iTunes: smarturl.it/ViFePFiTunes?IQid=… Google Play: smarturl.it/ViFePS2Play?IQid=V… Enjoy more music by Vicente Fernández here: smarturl.it/ViFeStream? IQid = Vi… More from Vicente… 2009-10-03T05: 31: 06Z

6. Here between us

A Vicente Fernández who interprets this song with great feeling, in which he wishes the best for a couple, and that begins with: “I hope it goes beautiful for you, I hope your sorrows end, that they tell you that I no longer exist, that meet nicer people ”.

Play

Vicente Fernández – Acá Entre Nos (Live) Official live video of Vicente Fernández of his song ‘Acá Entre Nos’. Click here to listen to Vicente Fernández on Spotify: smarturl.it/ViFeSpot?IQid=ViFeAEN Included in Vicente Fernández: Primera Fila. Click here to buy the track or album on iTunes: smarturl.it/ViFePFiTunes?IQid=… Google Play: smarturl.it/ViFeAENPlay?IQid=V… Enjoy more music by Vicente Fernández here: smarturl.it/ViFeStream? IQid = Vi …… 2013-10-08T12: 47: 27Z

7. What a beautiful love

A magnificent and very heartfelt performance that reaches the depths of the soul and with which it shows us once again its romantic side. Included in the album that bears the same name and which was released at the beginning of 2012.

Play

Vicente Fernández – Qué Bonito Amor (Video Clip) Vicente Fernández’s official video of his song ‘Que Bonito Amor’. Click here to listen to Vicente Fernández on Spotify: smarturl.it/ViFeSpot?IQid=ViFeQBA Included in Los 2 Vicentes. Click here to buy the track or album on iTunes: smarturl.it/VIFeL2ViTunes?IQid=ViFeQBA Google Play: smarturl.it/ViFeQBAPlay?IQid=ViFeQBA Enjoy more music by Vicente Fernández here: smarturl.it/ViFeStream?IQid = ViFeQBA More from Vicente… 2012-10-15T07: 00: 17Z

8. May God forgive you

A song included in his homonymous album “Vicente Fernández” and “En la muerte de un gallero” and in which his vibrant voice, together with the sensitivity that he gives off, makes us reach the depths.

Play

Vicente Fernández – May God Forgive You You already have the album “Vicente Fernández Hoy” Download it at: iTunes bit.ly/1lF03Mm Google Play at bit.ly/1iWCEGo Ideasmusik at bit.ly/K8uWdl You can also listen to it at: Spotify at spoti.fi/ 1gldJYZ Music Unlimited at bit.ly/1iWCLSD Deezer at deezer.com/album/6454921 Rdio at on.rdio.com/K8v9wS2008-12-15T17:18:44Z

9. Today

His most recent work and for which he was nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards of this year 2021 and was the great winner. Once again with a very careful interpretation he shows us that, as one of his songs says, he is still “The King” of the ranchera and of the Mexican song.

Play

Vicente Fernández – Hoy (Cover Audio) Music video by Vicente Fernández performing Hoy. (C) 2013 Sony Music Entertainment México, SA de CV smarturl.it/vfhoy2013-07-29T07:00:16Z

10. The defeat

A song composed again by Joan Sebastian and that Vicente Fernández to the sound of music knew how to make us feel that feeling in our hearts. Oh how defeat hurts!

Play

Vicente Fernández – La Derrota Official video of Vicente Fernández of his song ‘La Derrota’. Click here to listen to Vicente Fernández on Spotify: smarturl.it/ViFeSpot?IQid=ViFeLDe Included in Forever. Click here to buy the track or album on iTunes: smarturl.it/ViFePSiTunes?IQid=ViFeLDe Google Play: smarturl.it/ViFeLDePlay?IQid=ViFeLDe Enjoy more music by Vicente Fernández here: smarturl.it/ViFeStream?IQid = ViFeLDe Más de Vicente Fernández These… 2010-11-06T02: 43: 45Z

A ñapa: “For your damn love”

A song that gives the title to one of his record albums, published in the early 90’s and that also brought him many joys, since once again, it was placed among the highest positions. It is also a subject directed to its previous artistic director who got rid of his life due to a love disappointment.

Play

Vicente Fernández – Por Tu Maldito AmorVicente Fernández – Por Tu Maldito Amor Listen to his official list on Spotify: smarturl.it/vfspo Get “Por Tu Maldito Amor” on your favorite platform: iTunes: smarturl.it/portumamorvf Spotify: bit.ly/ 1xuMaq9 Deezer: bit.ly/1hx0KZk Claro: bit.ly/TwYDd9 Follow Vicente Fernández: Official Site: vicentefernandez.mx/ Facebook: facebook.com/VicenteFernandezOficial Twitter: twitter.com/_VicenteFdez Instagram: instagram.com/_vicentefdez/ Ve more from Vicente Fernández: Por Tu Maldito Amor: VicenteFernandez.lnk.to/PorTuMalVidLY These… 2009-10-03T05: 29: 27Z

READ MORE: María del Refugio Abarca, ‘doña Cuquita’: Who is Vicente Fernández’s wife?