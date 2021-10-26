Vicente Fernández, reveal an unpublished photo of his three foals | Reform

As many know, dear Vicente Fernández baptized his famous ranch The Three Foals in honor of his three sons, Vicente, Gerardo and Alejandro Fernández; who are now the protagonists of an unpublished photograph that captivated the followers of the Fernández Abarca Dynasty.

The person in charge of providing such great satisfaction to the followers of Vicente Fernández Gómez was Vicente Fernandez Jr. who shared the image on his official Instagram account three days ago and exceeded 3,000 reactions.

In the image in question you can see the three male children of El Charro de Huentitán, Alejandro, Gerardo and Vicente dressed as charro, in different models and shades, all looking quite young and attractive with the big hat in hand.

The beautiful Mariana González, known as the Mexican Kim Kardashian, fiancee of the eldest of the Fernández Abarca, did not take long to react to the photograph, who commented that it is a beautiful photograph and Vicente responded with “I love you.”

It is not the first time that Alejandro and Vicente dressed as charro have come to light, but the one who does surprise is Gerardo, the youngest, who is characterized by staying away from the spotlight and is within the music industry only behind backstage in the care of his father.

The name of Gerardo and Vicente has come to light a lot in recent weeks because they assure that the brothers have quarrels over disagreements regarding decisions derived from their father’s delicate state of health.

It is rumored that Gerardo Fernández is quite annoyed that his older brother constantly appears in the media talking about the situation of the interpreter of El Rey, when it is a subject that they have handled with great secrecy.

In addition, they assure that what bothers this “foal” the most is that Vicente wants to make decisions when he hardly visits his father in the hospital and it is Gerardo who is in charge of procedures, payments and others.

On the other hand, Alejandro Fernández continues his tour in the United States and they assure that he is staying out of the inconveniences of his brothers and very aware of Doña Cuquita, his mother; who to say of him has the last word in any decision.

Many claim that Don’s health Vicente Fernandez It is not improving how the statements handle it and that in reality the family is saying goodbye to the Mexican singer one by one. These rumors also indicate that the family would only be waiting for El Potrillo to finish his tour and say goodbye to his father to finally let him rest.

Some media have revealed that after more than two months in hospital, El Charro de Huentitán would already have a balance of more than 16 million pesos in the hospital, an account that not just any Mexican could pay.

Whatever is said, Mexicans continue in prayers and in hope of a miracle so that Vicente Fernández recovers his health completely and very soon see him leave that hospital standing up and why not, so that once again Mexico can hear him sing with that unique and privileged voice.