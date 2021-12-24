Vicente Fernández, reveal Doña Cuquita’s health problems | Instagram

It requires medical attention! Doña Cuquita, Vicente Fernández’s wife has her relatives worried after the idol’s departure from Mexico, because she must take care of her health.

As revealed in Red Hot, the wife of Vicente Fernandez Gomez for 58 years he would be facing gastrointestinal ailments that require medical attention and care. However, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor would be quite strong and despite having these problems she always says she is fine.

Regarding her health problems, the family took measures and that is why her adoptive daughter, Alejandra Fernández, is by her side, she has moved to the famous Los Tres Potrillos ranch to be aware of her care and health.

There are those who assure that Vicente Fernández’s family has wanted to take more measures with Doña Cuquita; however, she is quite strong and imposes her decisions. It was recently announced that the Fernández Abarca family would have determined that Vicente Fernández Jr’s mother, Alejandro and Gerardo, should keep living in the apartment that they had recently acquired near the Country 2000 hospital, where the Mexican singer lived his last four months of life. .

Vicente Fernández, reveal Doña Cuquita’s health problems. Photo: Instagram.

The children of Doña Cuquita thought that it was the best thing to be away from their home for many years, the Los Tres Potrillos ranch, since it not only represents a risk for her on a mental level, because it is full of memories, but also physically , since it is full of steps and corners that could be a risk for someone of advanced age like her.

Against the decisions of the family and following her wishes, María del Refugio would have told her driver to take her back to the ranch and, according to Dael Quiroz, she would have had a mishap in which she hit her arm and ended up in the hospital with a splint for a fissure.

Later, Alex Fernández, grandson of Vicente Fernandez He declared that his grandmother “had many ovaries” and that is why she went to live again at the Los Tres Potrillos ranch.

Alejandro Fernández’s son also shared that he would have cried for many days after the departure of El Charro de Huentitán; However, as the days went by, it was something that he assimilated. The young man said he was happy to have said goodbye to his grandfather while he was still conscious and he was seen crying recently when he remembered him at a concert with his father when he interpreted the most emblematic songs of the beloved Vicente Fernández.