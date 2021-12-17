Vicente Fernández, reveal the last words of the beloved singer | Photo: Instagram

A really emotional and important moment was narrated by the priest who would give the holy oils to the beloved Mexican singer Vicente Fernández and it was in an interview for Ventaneando that the father spoke about the last moments of El Charro de Huentitán and what would be his last words.

Although the doctors noted that Vicente Fernandez Gomez He was sedated, Father Óscar Sánchez Barba pointed out that apparently the singer and actor was obviously conscious, as he responded with signs to his relatives that he could understand what they were saying.

The priest indicated that the relatives of the interpreter of El Rey spoke in his ear so that he understood them well and that one of the most emotional moments was when Doña Cuquita, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, his wife approached to tell him that it was time to return to home.

Apparently the idea of ​​returning home was something that dear Vicente Fernández really wanted, as Sánchez Barba assured that he responded to his wife by moving his lips and they managed to understand that he indeed wanted to return home and a very special message for Doña Cuquita .

Home, let’s go home, I love you, Alejandro Fernández’s father would say to his beloved wife.

These really emotional moments happened about eight or nine hours after the death of the idol of Mexico according to the priest shared. The father indicated that it was he who provided the holy oils to Vicente Fernandez upon admission to the hospital and he gave them to her again before leaving.

Sánchez Barba confessed that it was Gerardo, the singer’s son, who called him visibly affected by his tone of voice to ask him to go to his father’s side to offer him the sacred sacrament before his departure.

The father added that it was a moment of union and affection completely on the part of the family, who were gathered next to “Chente” at that very important moment, in the last moments of a great, but more than anything, of the father, of the grandfather, of the husband.

With his words, the priest denies that El Charro de Huentitán left his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, as has been rumored or that he did before December 12. He stressed that Fernández Gómez was always very Guadalupano. The artist’s audience was more than grateful to the church member for sharing these special moments.