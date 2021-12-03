Vicente Fernández, reveal who would be his universal heir | Reform

Universal heir? They assure that despite having many beloved members in the family of Don Vicente Fernández there would be a universal heir and not even María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, better known as Doña Cuquita, Alejandro Fernández or Vicente Fernández Jr. would enjoy his legacy .

According to Olga Wornat, author of The Last King, the unauthorized biography of Vicente Fernandez Gomez There is a very important character in the Fernández Abarca family who prefers to stay behind the scenes and would be the one who would get everything, Gerardo Fernández, the middle son.

According to Olga, it would be the brother of Vicente and Alejandro Fernández who would keep everything and for him to take charge of the career and everything related to money and businesses of the Charro de Huentitán for many years.

The writer of the book was drawn to assure that this character would have a relationship with others of doubtful morality, since she assures that she sold horses and others to Nacho Coronel and had a relationship with other characters of this type.

Olga Wornat assures that she tried to communicate with Gerardo Fernández and that he was quite rude and not accessible at all, something that did not happen with the oldest of the Tres Potrillos, Vicente Fernández Jr., who treated her with all kindness.

The author of El Último Rey assures that Vicente Fernández’s middle son has been able to steal from his own brother, from whom he handled the presentations and even from his own father, the truth is that he paints him in an unflattering way .

In the book, Wornat makes even more serious remarks about the figure of Gerardo Fernández, as he assures that it was he himself who had kidnapped Vicente Fernandez Jr., according to the writer, on the first occasion it would be a group of kidnappers who deprived him of his freedom and on the second occasion, it would be Gerardo.

It was this 2021 when the YouTube show program Chisme No Like shared the alleged disappearance of the eldest son of El Charro de Huentitán, ensuring that not only would he have not been seen in public, but that he would also have disappeared from his social networks.

Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani demanded that the family explain what was happening with Vicente Fernández Jr. and later shared that he was being held in a rehabilitation clinic. Later, it would be the singer himself who would confirm to journalists that he had been deprived of his liberty, that he had come to a clinic on his own and that he was not subsequently allowed to leave the place.