“Vicente Fernández dying”, the world pending the singer | .

Mexico and the world are dismayed by the health status of one of the greatest icons of the Mexican Regional and that is why the Country 2000, the hospital located in Guadalajara, Jalisco has become a meeting point for a large number of people and the media who are pending of Vicente Fernández before the indications that he would be dying.

Last Friday, December 10, has become a sad day for the Mexican entertainment world, because while the beloved first actress Carmen Salinas was crying, rumors began that the Mexican singer’s state of health Vicente Fernandez Gomez it had gotten complicated.

The rumors quickly mobilized various media and there are currently 30 national and foreign media that are outside the hospital that has housed El Charro de Huentitán in recent months, however, it is expected that by this Saturday they will be around of 50 media.

Once again the rumors gained in speed to the information provided by the family to the followers and the media, but the alert began after last Thursday, December 9, Alejandro Fernández gave a concert of almost two hours of the most emotional in National auditorium.

“Vicente Fernández dying”, the world pending the singer. Photo: Instagram.

El Potrillo asked his followers for many prayers for his father Vicente Fernández, assuring that they will need them, something that greatly concerned those present because of the singer’s expression and what his words said. Everything increased in tension when Alejandro said that he would perform the last song he sang with his father.

Those present shouted a “nooo”, for what they had understood and hoping that the Mexican singer can recover and even sing once more with his Potrillo, the youngest of his children.

After the presentation of El Potrillo, which left many worried, rumors began that Vicente Fernández was in very serious condition and, in fact, his Neurosurgeon came out confirming it to the media.

What was said was that even Vicente Fernandez He would have already left and that is why his entire family was gathered in the hospital; However, once again, it was Vicente Fernández Jr. who, upon leaving Country 2000, shared to the media that the Mexican idol was still alive, but confirmed what everyone feared, that he is in a very critical condition.