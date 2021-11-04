There is very good news for the followers of Don Vicente Fernández. The singer, who has been hospitalized for three months, had a considerable improvement in recent days, which fills the family and doctors of El Charro de Huentitán with joy. This was confirmed by his wife, Doña Cuquita, at an event accompanied by his famous son, Alejandro Fernández, who also spoke about his father’s health.

© @ _vicentefdezVicente Fernández and his wife, Doña Cuquita

Contenta, the life partner of the music icon, said: “We are already improving, thank you very much for all your attention.” In addition, he updated the fans of the Fernández Dynasty about his own health, since a few weeks ago he also required medical attention. “I am very well… To the public the best, I thank you for all your prayers. I am very grateful, I always ask for all those people, ”she said calmly.

For his part, the interpreter of Como Quien Lose a Star, told the Mexican media that he was very happy for his father: “Because he has been moving forward and has had good results, so happy.”

His words confirm the good news that the family shared this Wednesday on the singer’s social networks, where it is officially reported how his situation is progressing. “Leaving the intensive care area has helped him to have a greater advance in interaction and function.” The relatives of Don Vicente did not stop thanking the attention and affection of the public that has been kept up to date since the day he arrived urgently at a hospital in Jalisco, Mexico, after a fall in his own home.

© @ _vicentefdezVicente Fernández improves his health

“During the day he is awake and interacting. Rehabilitation sessions are generated intermittently throughout the day. The respirator with only minimal support, spontaneously tolerates more time ”, they add in the medical part where the news is favorable.

A great week for Vicente Fernández

Precisely a week ago, the Fernández family reported that the singer was leaving the intensive care area. Good news because it means that your care was no longer delicate and you could have more visits from your loved ones.

© @ _vicentefdezVicente Fernández and his children

This week, the change was more than noticeable: “So far it continues without presenting eventualities. This evolution in the last week is very satisfactory ”, they add. “We are pleased with the progress in health status to the improvement of Don Vicente who continues to show strong,” concludes the report.