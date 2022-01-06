Vicente Fernández spoke about Luis Miguel, couldn’t they even see each other? | Instagram

It was really direct! Could it be that they did not get along? Some statements by Don Vicente Fernández about Luis Miguel were quite controversial, because according to El Charro de Huentián, they were misinterpreted.

The idol of Mexico was approached some time later by the media on the same subject and Vicente Fernandez was clear in his thinking regarding Luis Miguel. First of all, Alejandro Fernández’s father began by flattering the famous singer and his artistic career, describing him as the most elegant artist in Mexico.

Luis Miguel, for me, is the most elegant artist in this country. I love him like a son.

Emphasizing that his past words would have been misinterpreted and that he has always been fond of him since he was very little, Vicente Fernández Gómez shared that he is very talented, but to sing rancheras you have to be a rancher and know everything that a ranch means.

The Mexican singer indicated that Luis Miguel had received strong criticism for his interpretation of the ranchero genre and specifically for his clothing, however, he assured that this was not the fault of the interpreter, but of those who advise him on his cart.

Vicente Fernández assured that if he had asked for help, he would have gladly supported him and dressed like a prince, who would look as elegant as he does to sing pop, something that he recognized.

Luis Miguel, I love you since you were born and I saw you grow up. What I wanted to say that time was that if you had had a little more confidence and had spoken to me, I would see you as a prince.

The actor also shared that LuisMi had been dressed with a palm hat and a used suit and not very to the liking and that he would have advised him with a really spectacular charro suit.

Despite the criticism, Vicente Fernandez Gomez He expressed once again that he would be willing to support him if he approaches with the affection of always to ask him and he showed pleasure for the decision of El Sol to interpret that genre, since he assured, more representatives of the same were needed.