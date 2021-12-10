“Vicente Fernández still alive, but critical”, Vicente Fernández Jr. | Reform

The icon of Mexico, one of the most privileged voices that this land has given, Don Vicente Fernández is in serious risk of leaving, as has been confessed by his son, Vicente Fernández Jr, his eldest son, who came out to share that contrary to what rumored, his father is still alive.

The oldest of Los Tres Potrillos was caught by the media outside the hospital where his father Vicente Fernandez Gomez he has spent his last months fighting for his life.

Visibly affected by the moment they are living as a family and in fear of losing his father, the great Mexican singer, at any moment, Vicente Fernández Jr. shared to the media that what they say is false, that his father still he lives, but his condition is critical, very delicate.

The son of El Charro de Huentitán went to the cameras to ask for prayers for his father since it is a really difficult moment; Let us remember that Alejandro Fernández did the same at night during his concert at the National Auditorium, where he confessed that his father was seriously ill and asked his audience for applause and prayers for the great Vicente Fernández.

It was being speculated that my father is no longer with us, he is delicate, they have been told, we ask for a lot of prayer and it is a critical moment. But what they are speculating is a lie, thank you all very much.

On December 1, speculation began that dear Vicente Fernández had relapsed due to pneumonia, which caused him to require respiratory support again and was admitted once more to intensive care. Hours later, the family confirmed it through a statement on social networks.

A couple of days ago speculation began again that the health of the beloved protagonist of El Arracadas was even more complicated and that one of his lungs would be showing failures.

This Friday, while the entertainment world mourns the departure of Carmen Salinas, the rumors that Vicente Fernandez He is even worse and the words of El Potrillo in his concert could confirm it, as well as now those of Vicente Fernández Jr.

Various media have gathered outside the hospital where El Charro de Huentitán is waiting for any news and it has been reported that Doña Cuquita, children and grandchildren of Vicente Fernández Gómez have been seen meeting in the hospital; They assure that to say goodbye and that they would have given him a mass.