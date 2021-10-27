. Vicente Fernández: They confirm surprising news about his state of health

In an official statement, Vicente Fernández’s family reported through his Instagram account that the singer has evolved favorably, which has allowed him to leave the hospital’s intensive care unit and continue with his treatment and rehabilitation.

“We are pleased to notify you that Mr. Vicente Fernández is outside the intensive care area, in a hospital room, where he will continue his treatment and rehabilitation,” the medical statement indicates.

“He will remain with more support with his family, allowing greater interaction and response towards his recovery,” he indicates.

Although his recovery has been favorable, the statement indicates that his respiratory effort remains weak. “Don Vicente Fernández continues stable, more alert and cooperative in rehabilitation therapy. His respiratory effort remains weak, requiring intermittent support. We are in a convalescent phase where we continue treatment and close monitoring. Even so, the recovery of function in mobility is slow but progressive ”.

The letter also informs that the artist is very grateful. “Mr. Vicente appreciates your prayers, expressions of affection and concern for his state of health.”

Concern among his followers

Vicente Fernández was hospitalized in August of this year, after suffering a fall in his home in Mexico. A few weeks ago his family reported that the singer suffers from Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, which can cause weakness and paralysis of the limbs.

“Fortunately, it was detected very early. He already has treatment and it will be a treatment, as the doctors said, with a slow response, ”Vicente Fernández Jr. said at the time during an interview with Univision’s Despierta América program.

A few weeks ago there were false rumors that the 81-year-old singer had died in hospital, causing alarm among his fans. However, they were quickly denied by those close to him.

“El Charro de Huentitán” has a total of 2.2 million followers on his Instagram account. His family has used this platform to disseminate each of the medical reports issued by the medical team that is in charge of ensuring the health of the Mexican artist, and thus keep his loyal followers informed about the idol’s health.

Currently, in the profile of “Don Chente” on Instagram his album “A Mi 80s” is announced, which was released on December 4, 2020. In addition, you can read the numerous messages of encouragement and expressions of affection that his friends have left. followers.