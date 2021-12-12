It took five months since the terrible fall suffered by the 81-year-old singer, for fate to be sealed, and it was this December 12 when he lost the battle in his native Guadalajara.

It was last August when the interpreter of “El Rey” was hospitalized and diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, and since then his health began to deteriorate.

The Fernández family and the fans were faithful and waiting for a miracle to make the conditions of “Don chente” change for the better and he would emerge victorious from the hospital.

A few weeks ago, the singer had the opportunity to leave intensive care after a slight improvement in the airways, but had to return after certain complications.

In the blink of an eye, the “Charro de huentitán” began to deteriorate to such a degree that the family began to arrive at the hospital and it was at dawn on December 12 that one of the most important musical legacies ended.

After the news of Vicente Fernández’s death was announced, thousands of fans have begun to arrive outside the hospital and the “Los tres potrillos” ranch to pay their respects to the singer and the Fernández family.

Celebrities begin to say goodbye to “Don Chente”

It was at 6:15 in the morning on December 12 when the world had to say goodbye to the death of the Mexican singer who already had more than 50 years of artistic career.

The patriarch of the Fernández dynasty made a total of 34 films alongside great celebrities, and some of them have already begun to show their respect through social networks.

From the world of politics, the president of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador; the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum; the governor of Guadalajara, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez; and the Chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, have already shown their respect to the Fernández family.

While on the side of the famous, Lucero, Roberto Palazuelos, Florinda Meza, Eduardo España, Erika Buenfil, Marisol González, Yuri, Alejandra Guzmán, Lupita D’Alessio and more say goodbye to the “Charro de huentitán”.

But the great career of Vicente Fernández not only saw Mexico in mourning, but his talent crossed borders and several singers of international stature joined in firing the great interpreter.

One of them is the Venezuelan singer, Ricardo Montaner, and he assured that his legacy will continue throughout history beyond Mexican borders.

Another of those who has also already manifested herself is Gloria Estefan, who maintains a close relationship with Thalía and Tommy Mottola; the singer dismissed the “Titan” as a true icon.

Luis Fonsi also took a moment to share his condolences to the singer’s family, as he has always maintained a very close relationship with Alejandro Fernandes and his family.

Juanes, Maluma, Alejandro Sanz, Ricky Martin, Juanes, Marc Anthony and actress Lorena Meritano have also shown their respect for the unfortunate loss of the “King”, ensuring that the interpreter’s legacy will remain intact.

But the world of sports also gives the last goodbye to the singer, his soccer team that always supported the Chivas del Guadalajara and even the boxer, Julio César Chávez, fired the star.

