Vicente Fernández has passed away, “The Last King has left” | Reform

But he is still El Rey! The time has finally come to leave for one of the greatest icons of Mexico and the world, for a couple of days the eyes of the world have turned to the Country 2000 waiting for news and the worst ones have come, Vicente Fernández has died at 81 years of age.

It was through the official social networks of Vicente Fernandez Gomez that the family made known to their audience that they loved so much and that they applauded them so much that finally the singer of hits like El Rey has lost the battle.

According to the official statement that can be seen on Instagram, The Charro of Huentitán He left this Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m., a very special day in Mexico, since the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe is celebrated, from whom his family asked for the miracle, but apparently the miracle was for the Mexican singer , the miracle of not suffering anymore.

Rest in peace Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 06:15 am, you can read in the statement that accompanied a photograph of the beloved interpreter.

After the unfortunate news that Mexico is in mourning today, they shared the pride that Vicente Fernández always had in singing to his audience and always giving everything, as long as there was applause, “Chente” would not stop singing, that was his hallmark.

Vicente Fernández has passed away, “The Last King has left.” Photo: Instagram.

It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing.

More than four months ago the family had revealed to the media that Vicente Fernández had entered the hospital in an emergency after having suffered a severe fall at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, which would have caused havoc on his cervicals.

The specialists proceeded to surgically intervene in El Charro de Huentitán to try to correct his affectation and immobilize him to control the situation. It was reported that Vicente Fernández Gómez was serious, but stable; among the details were that he was receiving ventilatory assistance and that he was in intensive care.

It was also said that in the search to preserve his health and life, his family put on the table the possibility of transferring the icon from Mexico to Houston so that he could receive the highest quality care; however, the doctors indicated that this would be a risk for Vicente.

Faced with the hermeticity of the family, who asked respect for the moment they were passing, rumors began that after the surgery the interpreter of hits such as Your path and mine would have lost the mobility of his legs; it had even been said that he died when it had not yet happened.

Vicente Fernandez Gomez He was born with a huge star on February 17, 1940 in Huéntitán El Alto, Guadalajara, his innate talent and powerful voice led him to Mexican cinema and endless palanques and presentations. Today, his person has left at 81 years of age, but begins a legend without end. Mexico cries, but more than anything, Mexico continues to applaud !, because the more it applauds, the more it hears Vicente sing.