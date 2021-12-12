

Wake up America on Sunday confirms the death of Don Vicente.

The whole world, in all languages ​​and in all the media talks about the death of Vicente Fernández… However, the first show to give the news of the singer’s death was ‘Despierta América en Domingo’, the only live program at that time in the morning.

When Univision took a risk and bet on having a live program on Sunday mornings, it was not wrong, not only did it get the TV to have ratings on a day and time without programming, but it also gave them the possibility of being fair in such important and historical moments, like this, when Don Chente’s family confirmed the singer’s death.

In the studio there were Jacky Guerrido, Carolina del Rosario, Raúl González, who had been driving Teleton USA until 3 AM, and as we tell you, El Dasa as a guest. In Guadalajara, at the door of the hospital where Vicente Fernández was admitted, María Antonieta Collins was the only means at that time in the morning.

Suddenly, after having a first outing where MAC explained that he had seen the family come and go, and that Don Chente’s health was still in a reserved prognosis, the study listens to Raúl González: “Wait, we have a last minute news, María Antonieta, we are going urgently with you”.

That urgent was so the Mexican journalist confirmed the sad news of the death less than two hours after it occurred. Marie Antoinette, using her professionalism to hide the fact that without glasses she could not read well, she told how, Don Chente’s official Instagram account announced his death.

Later, MAC would share that while the executive producer of the program, Luz María Doria, asked her to read the post, she did not know how to explain that without glasses it was impossible. And this was not the only adventure to the collins, Well, she was wearing a purple dress and on the next outing we saw her in black. How did he do it? In less than a minute, and in the back of a car it changed to the color of mourning.

This is how ‘Despierta América en Domingo’ not only became the first live show to break the news, but also the only one that was in the hospital at the time Vicente Fernández died.

There, as we told you at the beginning, El Dasa was by chance, unable to hold back crying, but making it clear that it was not opportunism, He told how Don Chente changed his life 10 years ago.

“I am sitting here this day for that man… I always wanted to thank him, it hurts a lot like everyone else, it’s almost 10 years when I sang with him, I was a driver… I know what he is. What he was with his workers, with his mariachis, caught me on the curve, “said Dasa.

Let’s remember that this Sunday morning we woke up with the sad news of the confirmation of the death of Vicente Fernández. At age 81, he passed away at 6:15 AM, after months of fighting for his life. It had been several weeks since he had been hospitalized again, his lungs, those that helped him sing so much, told him enough. Compromised, first with water and then with blood, they led him to lose his life.

WATCH THE MOMENT WHEN ‘AMERICA WAKES UP ON SUNDAY’ GIVES THE NEWS OF THE DEATH:

