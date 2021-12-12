It is no secret to anyone that the last few days have been the blackest that the entertainment world has experienced in Mexico, since Carmelita Salinas’ emptiness now grows bigger with the loss of the “Charro de Huentitán”.

The great Vicente Fernández was hospitalized and under surveillance after a fall that would end in a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré Syndrome since last August.

Related news

Since then, the world of entertainment and thousands of fans were aware of each report that was given of the singer through their social networks.

It is worth mentioning that since “Don Chente” was deteriorating his health, thousands of followers returned one of the saddest and most beautiful songs at the same time that he performed alongside his son, Alejandro Fernández.

It is a subject that has been in the market for almost 30 years and that was part of the only film in which the two acted in the roles of real life, father and son.

“My Dear Old Man” was the film that united the Fernández dynasty, from which the song that bears the same name emerged and which was performed by Vicente Fernández.

In this film, there is a song that “Foaly” interprets, which undoubtedly was the one that launched Alejandro to stardom when he was still very young: “When I wanted to be big.”

Although it may be one more song between father and son, it is one of the songs that, to date, continue to touch the heart of the interpreter of “Nube viajera”.

The lyrics of the song are to feel the despair of Alex Fernández, and thousands of fans have identified as their relatives (parents, mothers, grandparents and even uncles) grow old with the passage of time. If you were already curious to know what it says, here we leave it:

To give you an idea of ​​what the song says and why Alejandro broke every time he interpreted it, here we leave it for you:

My years are being lost in time, they are staying very far away. My father no longer takes my hand, only his advice.

The memories of a child live in me when a star wished, as I remember my father who smiled with that while my mother watched.

Years that come slowly first, how slowly they advance. How I wanted to be grown up, I remember, so as not to stay at home and accompany my father, far away. Perhaps, until the end of the world because my father was strong, he was very intelligent, he was better than none.

Today I don’t want the years to go by because my father is old, his hands have been covered with wrinkles and his hair with snow. Oh, Lord, stop the time, I ask you because you can do it, because I, in truth, do not understand, my God, why are the good things going away?

When they get tired, one day, your steps I want to be the one who takes care of them meanwhile give me your arm and let’s see what you are going to tell me.

Return of Alejandro Fernández to the National Auditorium

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Foal” had the opportunity to return to the colossus of Santa Úrsula and return to a singer for thousands of his fans since last December 8.

Throughout his presentations, the interpreter born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, was really affected, and shared with his audience the difficult stage that his family was going through.

After pressing “These Jealousy”, the singer asked to send a series of applause for his father, and assured that at this moment they were waiting for a miracle.

So far, none of the members of the Fernández family have reacted through social networks, except Vicente Fernández Jr., who was always the closest to the press in these months.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE