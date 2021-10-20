Vicente Fernández, “they are preparing for funeral”, they assure | .

Bad news for followers of The Charro of HuentitánVicente Fernández, as the not very encouraging rumors about his state of health continue; even those who claim “are preparing for the funeral.

It was during the YouTube program Gossip No Like hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain that it was said there were new rumors about the star’s health Vicente Fernandez Gomez, which would include arrangements for his funeral.

According to the Argentine journalist, it would be the great American television stations who would already be located in Guadajalara, Jalisco to make all the preparations for the great funeral that Vicente Fernandez he would receive like the idol he is.

Javier Ceriani commented that the executives of the American networks must know something about the state of health of the Mexican singer to be making such great movements and prepare for the worst.

Can you believe that the United States channels are already sending their entire team for the funeral? … American television channels are already sending their entire team to Guadajalara to prepare for the logistics of what will be Vicente Fernández’s funeral. … I mean, they have extra official information, I mean the channels are getting ready, shared Ceriani.

For his part, his partner Elisa Beristain shared that he has heard that one of the doctors with access to Vicente Fernández’s information would have sold a medical report on the actor’s health for a millionaire amount, which could explain the reason for these movements .

Let me tell you that I knew about it, but I cannot confirm this, the gossips say that there is a clinical report that was sold for a fortune, a person from there from the hospital who is based on all these preparations, I suppose Javier, Elisa added.

However, Beristain wondered why the family and the doctors would speak of some progress and hope in the official medical report, while things are not so good. It does not find logic in the supposed case that the Fernández Abarca were hiding the truth about the health of the interpreter of El Rey.

The journalist Javier Ceriani asked Vicente Fernández Jr. not to be bothered by the information they are providing, since it should be noted that on several occasions the eldest son of El Charro de Huentitán has spoken about his health through this means of communication.

Last Monday, October 18, the family and doctors of the Mexican idol issued an official statement about his health on their social networks in which they even talked about removing him from intensive care, which caused enormous emotion in his followers.

Despite the above, there is still talk of respiratory support, pulmonary rehabilitation and a gradual process of ventilation withdrawal; The family has shared that the singer communicates through movements of his eyes.

Vicente Fernandez Currently, he has been hospitalized for more than two months since that fall at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch that led to cervical surgery and his hospitalization for all this time in the Century 2000 hospital in Jalisco.