Vicente Fernández, they assure his family is reunited in the hospital

Has the moment of goodbye come? According to various media, the family of the Mexican singer Vicente Fernández has met at the hospital where he has been for the last four months.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the family would have responded to the call of the doctors of Vicente Fernandez Gomez, who supposedly last Tuesday would have indicated that his relapse was very strong and that the worst could happen in the next few hours, so the family should be reunited and in contact.

It was yesterday that the news of a relapse of El Charro de Huentitán quickly became viral, even long before a statement came out on their social networks confirming the news from the Fernández Abarca family.

It turned out that after four months in the hospital and a month out of intensive care, Vicente Fernández was re-admitted to this area due to his delicate state of health. It is said that supposedly, the situation was complicated because they did not act quickly to transfer him to this area.

The diagnosis that complicated the situation of the Mexican singer and actor was a serious pneumonia, which with his advanced age, 81 years of age, and after what he has lived the last four months, is a serious risk to his health and even to his life.

Dael Quiroz indicated that since last Tuesday, various international media teams would be meeting in Guadalajara, Jalisco, waiting for the worst to happen.

Vicente Fernández, they assure his family is reunited at the hospital.

Since last August, Vicente Fernandez He suffered a fall at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, which, according to his son Vicente Fernández Jr., complicated everything, as he would have hit a piece of furniture.

The family shared that after the fall, Fernández Gómez would have had to undergo cervical surgery, quite delicate and that is how his health was managed, the prayers began throughout Mexico and the world.

Despite the fact that many had no hope, the Mexican idol had such good improvement that he had left intensive therapy a month ago and they said he was interacting more with his beloved family.

Even with the good news, the outlook was still complicated for the artist, as he was in rehabilitation to breathe properly, to eat and some more basic aspects for the human being. So far, the media, loved ones and fans of Vicente are watching, second by second, what happens to his health.