Vicente Fernández, they report it very serious, is the end near?

Bad news for the followers of Vicente Fernández! According to Gustavo Adolfo Infante, his health has been complicated, since on October 15 he reported to The Charro of Huentitán very serious, this in his live program on YouTube.

The celebrity journalist shared for his followers that doctors report to Vicente Fernandez Gomez very delicate, contradicting what was said by the official statement that is shared on the social networks of the Mexican singer and what was said by the family, mainly by Vicente Fernández Jr.

They report it very serious to Don Vicente, very delicate, very fragile … unfortunately in poor condition to Mr. Vicente Fernández, that is how Gustavo Adolfo Infante broke the news.

The journalist informed his followers that he will broadcast the interviews he has conducted with Vicente Fernández, whom he pointed out as having been very generous with him and having been in contact for many years.

I will be remembering good interviews, I have had the enormous opportunity to be very close to Vicente for many years … He has been very generous with me, added Infante.

Already in the program First hand, Gustavo Adolfo contacted the special envoy who is outside the hospital where Vicente’s father, Gerardo and Alejandro Fernández have been hospitalized since last August 8. Eliut Arce reported that Doña Cuquita came to visit her husband very early on Friday.

Visits to intensive care are limited and even if it is for the Fernández family, they must continue with a certain schedule and order. From 10 to noon is when Vicente Fernández Jr and Doña Cuquita generally come, the special envoy shared.

Various media are on alert to what may happen to the state of health of Vicente FernandezThis is due to the various rumors and the diagnosis that the family assures “remains stationary.”

This information comes after the launch of an article last Tuesday, October 12, in the magazine TV y Notes, where the journalist Laura Palmer assured that the brain of Don Vicente Fernández is no longer alive.

Palmer assured that only the body of the Mexican actor and singer continues with us and that the doctors and the family would only be waiting for his lungs to stop; although he stressed that the family did not want to share the diagnosis since they expect a miracle.

The journalist’s statements unleashed the Fernández Dynasty, Vicente Fernández Jr. appeared extremely annoyed to deny everything and ask Palmer to show his evidence.

Regarding what happened, Gustavo Adolfo Infante contacted Laura Palmer, who told him that he had proof of what he wrote, so the De Primera Mano journalist assures that he must have either a report from one of the artist’s doctors or the same medical part in your hands.

Seconding this, Palmer wrote on his social networks about the issue and assured that although the situation causes annoyance to the family, the followers of Vicente Fernández have the right to know the truth about his beloved idol and that what he wrote is that: the truth.