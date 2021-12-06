Vicente Fernández, talk about kidnapping among their children | Reform

Strong remarks made by the writer Olga Wornat in her most recent book El Último Rey: the unauthorized biography of Vicente Fernández where not only does she assure that it was her own brother Gerardo who kidnapped the eldest of “Los Potrillos”, Vicente Fernández Jr., but that it would also be related to some business people of dubious origin.

Before the writer’s remarks, Vicente Fernandez Jr. came out to speak and assured that Wornat will have to prove what he has written since they are strong accusations about his family, noting that he never met with her.

I never spoke with that journalist, she did look for me, but I did not attend to her. Everything that your book says you will now have to prove; I have no more comments, shared for TV and Notes Vicente Fernández Jr.

It should be noted that in El Último Rey, Olga Wornat comments that she tried to contact two of Los Tres Potrillos of the famous Vicente Fernández Gómez, her eldest son and the one in the middle, Gerardo, to have more support for her investigation; however, he pointed to Gerardo as being quite rude, while Vicente Jr. as being quite courteous and kind, implying that there had been a rapprochement with him.

The writer in her work would have compared these two sons of El Charro de Huentitán with Caín and Abel, the biblical characters, those brothers who did not end well at all; this after he assured that Vicente Fernandez Jr. was allegedly deprived of his liberty on two occasions, the first by a group of experts and the second by his own brother.

According to Wornat, the brother in the middle would have locked the oldest in a rehabilitation center against his will when he was not dependent on any substance; Even Vicente Fernández Jr. himself indicated when he reappeared that he would sue that place since he had come on his own feet and he was not allowed to leave inside, indicating that they were very strong moments for him.

According to Javier Ceriani from Gossip No Like, Vicente would have been deprived of his liberty by his brother at a time when economic situations were being shared, so it was convenient for him that he was quite far away.

Olga Wornat also points to Gerardo Fernández as the one who will be Vicente Fernández’s heir, since he would be the one who not only managed his career, but all business and economics; In addition, he added that he is quite ambitious and was able to steal from his father and even his brother when he handled his presentations.