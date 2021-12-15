Vicente Fernández, family would lie about his death | .

“Teatreros”, this is how a friend of Don Vicente Fernández describes the family of the great Mexican singer because, according to him, The Charro of Huentitán He would not have left on Sunday, December 12, as the Fernández Abarca family would make known to their public.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, Gustavo Albite identified as a friend and partner of Vicente Fernandez would have shared his annoyance by ensuring that the family of the beloved idol of Mexico would have changed the date of his departure to have a greater impact.

The pe-reality and sensationalism with which the family handles the situation, to the extent of lying on the date so that it impacts more, hits the mood, my friend would never have accepted that, he does not deserve it, would be the words of Don Gustavo.

It may interest you: Vicente Fernández, his son confesses “it was a nightmare”

Quiroz assures that there are photographs, videos and interviews that corroborate Albite’s closeness with Vicente Fernández, which alerts many to the possibility that his words are true and that indeed, December 12 would not be the actual date of his departure.

Gustavo assures that the family modified the departure date to cause a greater impact because it was a special day, Sunday, December 12 and the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe. However, this would not be the first time that it was said that the date of death of the also actor is not correct.

Vicente Fernández, family would lie about his death. Photo: Instagram.

In fact, on the night of December 11, various media assured that the singer had already left and that they were only waiting for confirmation from the family; However, many were once again shocked after Vicente Fernandez Jr. came out to deny it.

Javier Ceriani from Gossip No Like launched a live broadcast giving the information, assuring it that he really had a very good source, after what was said by Vicente Fernández’s eldest son, he assured that they would respect the moment when the family wanted to confirm it, hinting that Indeed, it had already happened, but he had to respect what his family said.

On the other hand, the magazine TV Notes assures that another piece of information in which they also lied is that Don Vicente Fernández would have had his last breath at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, fulfilling his last will and not in the hospital, as the family left glimpse.

Be that as it may, the important thing is that Mexico has lost one of its greatest exponents, a loss that even great leaders like Biden, the president of the United States, lamented on their social networks.