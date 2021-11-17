Would Vicente Fernández leave the artificial respirator? Reveal | Instagram

Vicente Fernández, who has been in the hospital for just over 3 months, is progressing favorably and has already stopped the artificial respirator, according to a recent statement.

The “cancient mexican“Vicente Fernández, would have finally left the artificial respirator, according to a recent statement that circulated from his Instagram account

Vicente Fernandez, who underwent a tracheostomy due to having difficulty breathing, it was confirmed that in recent days mechanical ventilation was unlinked, that is, the ventilator to which it remained connected was removed for periods of one hour.

It was the medical report with authorization from the family of “The Charro of Huentitán“who recently reported on the progress of Vicente Fernández Gómez, who was admitted since last August 6 to the” Country 2000 “hospital in the city of Guadalajara.

“We are proud to inform you that it has been possible to unlink from mechanical ventilation (completely remove the respirator) in periods of up to one hour and has increased its pulmonary effort to emit vocalization, which is part of the pulmonary rehabilitation process “reads part of the statement.

Currently, the “businessman“Vicente Fernández Gómez, remains stable and awake, this after a few weeks ago it was reported that he could finally have left the intensive care area.

Although the evolution of the 81-year-old Mexican actor has been slow, as the medical team reported in past statements, the truth is that “Chente“is maintained with” cardiovascular stability “they mention.

We continue with a slow but steady progression to improvement. Currently stable, awake during the day, conscious and with greater interaction, he remains with cardiovascular stability.

It should be remembered that the father of “The foal“He would have undergone therapy sessions and various treatments that helped improve his breathing among other things.

Likewise, he refers that “until today, he has achieved greater cooperation and improvement in his state of spontaneous recovery.”

The discographic producer, Fernández Gómez, It has cooperated satisfactorily so that today the progress, as described in the report, is remarkable.

With continued multidisciplinary medical care to maintain and improve their health, it also emphasizes that the information from the medical team and truthful source is only by this means and with the prior consent of the family, they indicate.

Even “Cuquita”, Vicente Fernández’s wife, along with his son, Alejandro Fernández, were very optimistic in recent interviews in which they appreciated the concern for the health of the native of Huentitán, El Alto, Jalisco.

On the other hand, they confirmed that the actor of films such as “The Bricklayer”, “The Arracadas“, etc., they already” interacted with him more frequently “as well as the fact of having left the” intensive care area “in which he had remained since his surgery.

“As of today, greater cooperation and improvement in their spontaneous breathing state has been achieved,” they indicated.

They pointed out that there has been a slow but sustained progression to improvement and that the Charro de Huentitán stays awake during the day, conscious and with greater interaction.

In addition, the singer maintains cardiovascular stability.

It was in early August when the interpreter of ‘El Rey’ was hospitalized and underwent surgery and subsequent tracheostomy.

The family has confirmed that Fernández suffers from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves.

Symptoms are weakness and tingling in the lower extremities and can lead to paralysis.