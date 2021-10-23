Vicente Fernández This is how he wants to be remembered when he leaves! revealed | Mexico Agency

Vicente Fernández would reveal in a past interview how he would like to be remembered the moment he leaves this world.

The “mexican singer“Vicente Fernández, would anticipate the events that are happening today about his health, it would be through a talk with Verónica Castro back in the 80s.

They say that idols leave very soon, I prefer to be a father of the family and not an absent idol (f! Nado) for that reason, I want to be the father of the family and my greatest pride is my children, my family and the public, confessed the interpreter of “La Ley del Monte”.

By the words of Vicente Fernandez, for him too “Mexican film actor“His role as father and husband in real life, was one of the most important above all things.

Back then “Chente“He was accompanying his son, Alejando Fernández, who was starting in the music industry.

After talking about various topics, the host and the outstanding “ranchera music idol“they relived moments like when”The foal“As Alejandro Fernández is called, he made his stage debut at the age of five.

Undoubtedly, they were moments that at that moment moved the “businessman“, now 81 years old, who stated that” one of the greatest treasures that life would have given him was the fact of being a father. ”

The native of Huentitán El Alto, Jalisco, formed a great dynasty on the arm of his wife, María del Refugio “Cuquita” Abarca Villaseñor, with whom he has remained for more than 50 years.

Together they procreated Vicente Jr., Gerardo and Alejandro in addition to raising together Fernanda, niece and adoptive daughter of the mother of the Fernández, of whom today they have formed a very large family.

Vicente Fernández Gómez and “Cuquita”, who already have great-grandchildren, have lived very happily at the ranch of “The foals“, this until the day in which Fernández Gómez starred in a resounding mishap.

Unfortunately, on August 6, the interpreter of Return Return, Vicente Fernández Gómezm starred in a serious fall that took him to the Country 2000 hospital in the city of Guadalajara.

Since that date, the health of the actor of films such as “Tacos al Carbón”, “The Arracadas“,” Between compadres you see yourself “and many more, it has been involved in a great debate and some predictions that have aroused anguish among its relatives and followers.

With an almost irreversible diagnosis due to his multiple ailments, Vicente Fernández has “progressed very slowly,” according to medical reports released from his Instagram account.

Likewise, versions would ensure that his family came to consider transferring him to their home, although apparently it would be one more of the rumors that circulate around the delicate state of the symbol of Spanish-American culture.

The so-called “fourth rooster” behind figures such as Jorge Negrete, Pedro Infante and Javier Solís, dragged several health problems to which were added the condition of Gillain-Barré that prevents him from moving, and a “tracheotomy” that was performed. for the past few weeks.