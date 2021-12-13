VLA in clash with Televisa in tribute to Vicente Fernández | Reform

Definitely behind the “scenes” of the funerals of the beloved Vicente Fernández and Carmelita Salinas the protagonists have been the two most powerful television stations in Mexico Televisa and TV Azteca and more specifically, Venga la Alegría.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, once again journalists from Come the joy They even provoked riots at the funerals of Vicente Fernandez Gomez and this would be evident in the live broadcast that Mara Patricia Castañeda was doing with Joaquín López Dóriga for Televisa.

The journalist shared on his YouTube channel that the ex-wife of Vicente Fernández Jr. was broadcasting the tribute to the famous Vicente Fernández from inside the VFG arena when Flor Rubio and Ricardo Cásares, both in charge of the Venga la entertainment area, entered. Joy.

What showed how badly both television stations are, is that when observing that said characters arrived, Mara Patricia Castañeda would say on the air that they would move from place since it is not going to be that she receives a slap.

Let’s remember that a couple of days ago, Dael Quiroz himself shared a confrontation between a member of the Hoy Program and one of Venga loa Alegría at the funeral of Carmen Salinas Lozano.

VLA in clash with Televisa in tribute to Vicente Fernández. Photo: AP.

According to El Arguenderito, a reporter from the Hoy program was broadcasting from one of the corridors of the funeral home where the leading actress was for different areas, so he and his cameraman had settled in the place. Shortly after, both had 20 minutes to eat, so the journalist decided to take advantage of the time to watch the actress a bit, since she had enormous affection for her.

What the Televisa team did not count on is that even seeing that his team was there, Ricardo Cásares from Venga la Alegría and his cameraman settled in the same place since they liked the lighting and others; nevertheless, a confrontation was inevitable.

Upon the return of the Televisa reporter, he claimed the situation from Cásares, who they say would respond in the style “the one who went to the town”, amid shouts and disrespect, according to Dael, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas herself, The actress’s daughter had to come to ask them for respect.

Given the situation, the Hoy reporter took his equipment and withdrew out of respect for the leading actress; However, once again they exposed the bad behavior of Flor Rubio and her team in the coverage, which was again evident at the funeral of Vicente Fernandez.