Vicente Fernández was already saying goodbye before being admitted | Reform

Did Vicente Fernández have a feeling that his health was not going to be good? Did you know something? His followers are dismayed after hearing the statements that the talented composer Martín Urieta has given to the media.

The magazine TV y Notes has launched an article in which Urieta highlights the way in which The Charro of Huentitán said goodbye to him, as if Vicente Fernandez Gomez knew something bad was going to happen to him.

It was a year ago that Martín Urieta saw his close friend Vicente Fernández for the last time and that day he remembers it with great affection, as they both enjoyed a delicious meal and a pleasant conversation with the singer-songwriter Diego el Cigala, who was excited to meet his idol.

Martín Urieta has been a close friend of the Mexican idol; I even compose more than 20 hits by Vicente Fernández such as “Acá entre nos” and “How strange it is”. However, he shared that his calls have not been answered by the relatives of the Mexican singer, as he has wanted to be aware of his health.

Urieta shared that they met with Diego because it was the singer-songwriter’s dream to meet Vicente Fernández and he decided to help him. The three were more than happy and shared that “Chente” did not stop singing and showing off his voice in the place, something that everyone loved.

However, the alerts began in the head of the composer when, when they saw the interpreter of Divine Women standing, they saw him give up and he shared that on one occasion walking through the field his leg did not respond and he fell. Martín Urieta thinks that Guillián Barré was advancing and that was what caused his downfall more than two months ago at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch.

Urieta recalled that Vicente Fernández said goodbye to him on that occasion with great nostalgia, as if he sensed or had knowledge that something was going to happen, giving him the impression that it would be the last time they would see each other.

The talented composer received a “Goodbye my favorite composer” as a farewell to El Charro de Huentitán and claims to have shuddered because he felt it was the final goodbye, but he did not know if it would be him or “Chente” who would leave.

Martín Urieta confessed that he would love to go visit his dear friend and that he is asking a lot because he finally recovers; However, he pointed out that he does not go to the hospital because it is a very family affair and most likely they will not let him in.

The health of Vicente Fernandez It has been a constant theme since he was admitted for a fall last August. The rumors have not yielded since then, and even the bad news that fortunately has been denied.

Although the family has shared a statement that indicates that the Mexican idol could leave intensive care very soon, there are those who think the worst since it is said that American media are already accommodating their teams in Guadalajara, Jalisco for what it would be the great funeral of Vicente Fernández.