"Vicente Fernández was not able to decide anything," they say

“I was not able to decide anything”, are the words of a man who was by the side of Don Vicente Fernández for more than 50 years and who has come to light to confront the Fernández Abarca family.

Gustavo Albite, who has been identified as a partner and close friend of the famous Vicente Fernandez Gomez He has assured that the Mexican singer was not able to decide anything in recent years.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, the man shared that El Charro de Huentitán withdrew from the stage with dignity, on time; however, his health would begin to deteriorate and he was unable to make decisions for himself.

Albite confessed that he had been estranged from the artist in recent years because of his family and came out to public light to reproach them for even changing the date of his death, something that he assured Vicente Fernández would never have approved.

According to this man, Fernández would have died not exactly on December 12, but the family would have announced his departure on that date to cause greater impact because it is a religious holiday in Mexico.



Another issue that the artist’s friend addressed was inheritance, since he assures, Vicente Fernandez He commented on the way in which he wanted his assets to be distributed and fears that this had been altered during the time in which he was dedicated to rest, was ill and was not able to make decisions.

This not being able to make decisions ensures that he goes further back than the last four months that he was in the Country 2000 hospital, where he apparently finally left; although a famous magazine claims that he did it at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch.

Apparently, Gustavo Albite would be willing to confront the family of El Charro de Huentitán if his wishes were altered when talking about his will. The truth is that according to Dael Quiroz, there are indeed photographs, interviews and recordings that confirm the close relationship between this announcer and Vicente Fernández.

The Fernández Abarca family officially shared that the great idol of Mexico would have died on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 a.m., immediately, Mexico and the world sent condolences and cried for one of the greatest exponents of music. Surely there will be much more news about the great Mexican legend.