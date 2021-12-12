Vicente Fernández, this is how Chente lived his last moments | Instagram

Vicente Fernández, who was distinguished as an “icon of ranchera music” finally left this Sunday at 06:15 hours, as they confirmed and this was the last moments of the “Charro de Huentitán“.

The singer, Vicente Fernández, would have been hospitalized since August 6 in the Country 2000 in the city of Guadalajara, where in the last hours the last sacrament was granted after a priest went to the medical center.

As it circulates, even in its last moments, Vicente Fernandez He was accompanied by family and close friends, who would be witnesses of the most “critical moments of the artist”, whose enormous trajectory led him to obtain a star on the Walk of Fame, in Hollywood.

Vicente Fernández, this is how Chente lived his last moments. Photo: Reforma

“The king“, nickname with which he was distinguished thanks to his career, he recorded more than 300 songs and sold more than 65 million albums worldwide, he was the creditor of three Grammys and eight Latin Grammys, he would be accompanied by his family until last Saturday , as circulates.

Alejandro, Vicente Jr., Gerardo, along with their daughter Alejandra and “Cuquita” stayed close to the “businessman“, as well as the grandchildren of Fernández Gómez.

The members of the Fernández-Abarca dynasty said goodbye to the singer at 9:00 p.m., his spouse being the one who accompanied him until the last breath, at 06:15 a.m. this Sunday, they say.

Vicente Fernández Gómez, who had 3 children with María de Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, had a “critical” state of health, according to one of the most recent statements that circulated from his official Instagram account.

The native of Huentitán El Alto, Jalisco, would have returned to intensive care after just a few weeks ago seemed to show signs of recovery and even, it was speculated, could return to his ranch, “The Three Foals“, with his family especially during these special dates.

However, in recent days, the condition of the “El Potrillo’s father“Vicente Jr., and Alejandro was getting worse, from what was mentioned, at all times his family members were close to him with the latent possibility that”Chente“He will breathe his last.

In the last 12 hours, Mr. Vicente Fernández presented a worsening of his health. He presents greater inflammation of his lower respiratory tract and increased respiratory support, indicated in a statement that was shared from the platform of the 81-year-old artist.

It should be remembered that Vicente Fernández Gómez, underwent a complex surgery at the cervical level after presenting a resounding fall inside his ranch in Guadalajara.

Moment in which the “music producer” was detected Gillain-Barré syndrome, this accompanied by ventilatory assistance and a “tracheostomy”, later, he was given a series of therapies to help regain movement.

Today the “idol of ranchera music” has left and the whole of Mexico mourns the loss of one of its greatest stars, he too “Mexican film actor“He changed the stage and will sing along with a choir of angels while listening to the millions of applause from his beloved audience.