Vicente Fernández would have built a great fortune with a career of more than 45 years in the entertainment world, after his recent departure and the amount of his assets, questions arise regarding Who or who will be his heirs?

The singer, Vicente Fernández would have accumulated a great fortune according to what the Celebrity Net Worth portal reported, the “Charro de Huentitán“It would add up to $ 25 million.

The “ranchera music idol“Vicente Fernández Gómez, left this Sunday at 06:15 am after presenting stronger complications that prevented his recovery.

Vicente Fernandez, remained since last August 6 at the Country 2000 hospital, a hospital in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara.

Vicente Fernández, reveal How will his inheritance be distributed? Photo: Instagram Capture

The man born in Huentitán, El Alto, Jalisco, on February 17, 1940, would have accumulated a fortune as a result of the recording of more than 50 albums and thirty films, thousands of concerts, and prolific businesses related to the sale of horses. and various properties.

Apparently, the journalist Olga Wornat, who has dedicated herself to investigating the Fernández dynasty, assured that the main beneficiary is Gerardo Fernández, the youngest of the “three little horses“, a descendant of Vicente and his wife, Cuquita.

As the journalist argues, for several years, Gerardo has managed the financial affairs of his family.

In contrast to his two brothers, Alejandro and Vicente Jr., Gerardo is not as well known and has stayed away from the spotlight, like Alejandra, the niece of “Cuquita” whom the couple adopted as their daughter.

Gerardo has made the family businesses grow in addition to “safeguarding” his father’s assets, he too “businessman“, of the excesses of his brothers, they assure.

“Alejandro Fernández was left out of the will”

According to a past publication of the magazine Tv Notes, who would supposedly announce that “El Potrillo” would have been disinherited by the 81-year-old famous, after he asked him to leave the excesses.

“Don Vicente, you have talked ad nauseam with him. He has begged him to stop excesses, but Alejandro does not see reason; although he promises that he will leave the party, he cannot and that hurts Don Vicente, because Doña Cuquita pays the broken dishes, since whenever she finds out about a scandal in which she is involved, she gets sick, “according to the magazine.

Likewise, Wornat assures that the main beneficiary of the will is Vicente’s wife, Refugio Abarca, better known as “Doña Cuquita” with whom he had a love affair of more than 58 years and with whom he procreated three children and many grandchildren.