Vicente Fernández, seems to be showing a great life lesson, this after his recovery has given a lot of hope and very soon he would leave the hospital: “We are very happy” they reveal in an interview.

The “mexican singer“Vicente Fernández, has been in the hospital for almost three months, during which time his” delicate health “has kept him in the spotlight of the media and followers.

The husband of “Cuquita”, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, Vicente FernandezThe so-called “idol of ranchera music” would soon leave the hospital, anticipating one of his heirs.

Hopefully everything is going as it is and yes (he will leave the hospital), we believe that it will be soon … he left intensive care, continues all the treatment and the whole family is very happy, said the member of the Fernández Dynasty.

Vicente Fernández Jr., eldest son of the native of Huentitán, El Alto, Jalisco would reveal the happy news in a recent meeting with the media.

The older brother of “The foal“, who was attending an event in the company of his girlfriend Mariana González, was approached by the cameras where, among other things, he was questioned about the health of the” Mexican charro. “

The discographic producer Who, until a few days ago, would have left the “Intensive therapy” area in which he remained since his surgical intervention after starring in a resounding fall on August 6 at his residence located in the city of Guadalajara, seems to be improving favorably.

Despite all the limitations and low hopes for Vicente Fernández, the 81-year-old artist, has shown signs of strength and a great love for life, so recent forecasts suggest that very soon he could return to his ranch. “The Three Foals“.

“Chentillo” as Vicente Jr. is also called, and he would be questioned as to whether they already have an estimated date on which the interpreter of Volver, Volver, could leave the Guadalajara hospital: “Country 2000” in which “Chente” has remained During the last months.

Mariana González’s boyfriend said that so far there would not be an exact date for the Mexican film actor, since only doctors will be able to decide the right moment, he said.

Either way, recent news about the so-called “son of the people“, actor of films such as” The Bricklayer “,”The Arracadas“etc., they are still hopeful, this, after the various versions that will circulate about a supposed” mu3rt3 c3r3bral “and that she would be transferred to her ranch to rest.