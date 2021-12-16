

Vicente Fernandez

It is not yet a week after the death of Vicente Fernández and there have been countless memories that have been published to honor the “Charro de Huentitán”, who died at 81 years of age after being hospitalized due to a fall he suffered.

This time, it was his granddaughter Sissi Fernández who brought to light a funny memory of her grandfather. In this video, Vicente Fernández is seen dancing to the rhythm of the music in what appears to be a great celebration.

In the audiovisual it is clearly appreciated that Don Vicente Fernández had a pretty good time.

Sissi is not the only one in the family who has brought back great memories with Chente during these days. Alejandro Fernández Jr. also shared an emotional photograph in which he leaves a precious message to his late grandfather.

“This is the last photo I have with you, tata … We were toasting Mía’s arrival in the world… I don’t have enough words to describe how I feel…. I can only tell you that you are my idol, I thank you for all the support and unconditional love that you always gave me, all my life, and that you also know that you were always like a father to me … I love you as you cannot imagine … I always go to be missed … Now you live in my heart, I am sure that you will always accompany me everywhere to guide me and take care of me. DEP ”, detailed Alejandro Fernández’s son.

Up to now, One of the most emotional memories from the Fernández family has come from Alejandro Fernández himself, who remembered and honored his father with the song “I forgot to live”, a song performed by both and that belongs to the album Confidencia, by Alejandró Fernández, published in 2013.

“And it only remains to say that they love and take advantage of every second to their loved ones. Remind them how important they are to you and enjoy them daily. I always enjoyed mine, “he wrote next to the video of the song that he posted on his Instagram account. So far the publication has garnered more than 12,156 comments.

