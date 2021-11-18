. Icente Fernandez performs onstage during the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Just one day ago, the family of “El Charro de Huentitán”, who has been hospitalized in a clinic in Jalisco, Mexico since August 6 of this year, due to a fall he had at his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos ”in Guadalajara, again shared with the followers De Vicente Fernández, a very hopeful update on the state of health of the ranchera singer.

Through his Instagram account, and other official social networks of Fernández, channels that have been the official media to know the state of the singer’s health, a statement was published informing that ‘Chente’ had the most significant and favorable progress up to moment, after this in the intensive care area for several weeks.

“With continuous multidisciplinary medical care to maintain and improve their health, as of today – Tuesday, November 16 – greater cooperation and improvement in their spontaneous breathing status has been achieved,” says the statement published by the family. from the interpreter of ‘Por tu maldito amor’, who added that “it fills us with pride to inform you that it has been possible to dissociate from mechanical ventilation -completely remove the respirator- in periods of up to an hour and has increased its pulmonary effort to emit vocalization, which is part of the pulmonary rehabilitation process ”.

A part that deeply reassures his admirers and the entertainment world, which has been aware of Vicente Fernández’s health, since it was speculated that the 81-year-old Mexican, at any moment, would leave us all.

In this publication they also assured that although Vicente Fernández is still under medical supervision, the singer has already begun to try to speak as part of his pulmonary rehabilitation, in a delayed process, but that it will help with the artist’s rehabilitation.

“We continue with a slow but steady progression to improvement. Currently stable, awake during the day, aware and with greater interaction. It remains with cardiovascular stability ”, says the official statement.

It should be remembered that the author and interpreter of famous songs such as ‘These jealousy’ and ‘How strange it is’, also had to undergo a tracheostomy and during his recovery he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Will ‘Don Chente’ spend Christmas at home?

It has been rumored that the Mexican idol could leave the hospital and return home in the company of his entire family, before December 25, which would mean that he would be in the comfort of his home during the holidays, chatting, under rest, with your loved ones.

This has been reported by the journalist Juan José Origel, who affirmed that the family of the arista is preparing everything for the return to the ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”.

“They told me that Don Vicente Fernández could be, God willing, that they take him home for Christmas. If this is true, the singer will continue with special care, but it is still what the family expects, ”Origel reported, in statements quoted by Prensa Libre.

However, Camila Fernández, daughter of ‘El Potrillo’ and Vicente’s granddaughter, assured in a press conference that her grandfather communicates with his family, and took the opportunity to deny this assertion.

“I already saw it much better, that is, if it goes slow, but it gave me a calm to see it last time, you don’t have an idea, I loved seeing it like this, that it can move its little shoulders and its jaw and its eyes, and now He moves his tongue too, and he already moves his head from yes and no, that is, it was wow! from heaven to earth, almost almost, ”he said, in statements quoted by InfoBae.

Camila Fernández also said: “We have tried to visit him as much as we can, really. Well, the reality (is that) I’m going to play for the first time with my husband, but obviously I go to the hospital after Christmas, or if not, before and after, ”said the young woman, denying the rumor of the journalist.

