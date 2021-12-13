. Vicente Fernández died

The world continues to mourn the death of Vicente Fernández, who died at the age of 81 on Sunday, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, and many of his followers do not stop looking at what became the last message that the singer recorded to his public in life.

It is a video that the interpreter of “The difference” who published on his Instagram account last July, weeks after he had recovered from other health ailments that affected him since the beginning of the year.

In the clip, which unknowingly ended up being the last one that Chente shared with his fans, and the last where he thanked them for all the love they always showed him, the Mexican singer looked very smiling and looking healthy.

Wearing a cap with the image of a tiger, and with that simplicity with which he used to speak to his followers, Alejandro Fernández’s father reported at that time that he had recovered from the ailments that had sent him to the hospital and asked his people not to be alarmed.

“Dear friends, I want to tell all the public to stop worrying, that it was a urinary infection, and that I’m fine now,” said the great Chente in the clip. “Thanks to all the friends in the press who have always treated me very well … God bless you.”

Although the video has already been five months since it was published, as it is the singer’s last direct intervention directed at his followers, after his death many see the clip as a jewel, and have not stopped watching it.

So far the video already has more than 1.2 million views and thousands of messages.

Vicente Fernández died on Sunday, December 12, 2021, after dealing with health problems for more than four months, in a hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, after having suffered health problems due to a fall suffered in his room in August.

His team of managers announced the sad news in a brief statement on networks, where they said:

“Rest in Peace Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing. #ChenteSigueSiendoElKing ”.