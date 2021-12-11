The latest reports on the health of Vicente Fernandez they are not encouraging at all. According to the program Venga la Alegría (TV Azteca), the singer’s neurologist made known to the media that the 81-year-old singer’s condition had worsened. According to the statements obtained by the program, the doctor told the cameras that “he was serious.” In addition to that, his son Vicente Jr. confirmed his father’s health status.

© GettyImagesThe singer’s eldest son confirmed that his father is seriously ill

After the rumors about the health of Vicente Fernández, his eldest son, Vicente Jr. denied the death of the interpreter, as some began to speculate about it. “There is speculation that my father was no longer with us. It is delicate. We ask for a lot of prayer and it is a critical moment, but what they are speculating is a lie, “he said.

Vicente Fernández Jr. shares with the media the health status of his father, the great Vicente Fernández. “It is, delicate, they have been told. We ask for a lot of prayer. It is a critical moment.” pic.twitter.com/OcBlekrbTG – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) December 10, 2021

In the last hours, the relatives of ‘El Charro Huentitán’ have come to the Country 2000 hospital to visit the interpreter. The media stationed outside the medical center captured his granddaughters, Camila and America Fernandez, daughters of ‘El Potrillo’ visiting their grandfather. In addition to this, his wife was also caught Doña Cuquita, and his sons Gerardo and Vicente Fernandez Jr. He was also caught in the hospital Alex Fernandez, the eldest son of Alejandro Fernández. The young interpreter shared on TV Azteca cameras that his grandfather was sedated.

According to the Ventaneando reports, last Thursday the cameras also captured some lawyers and a notary, who entered the Country 2000 with Alejandra, Vicente Fernández’s daughter.

A few hours ago, in his presentation at the National Auditorium in Mexico City, Alejandro Fernández asked his audience to pray for his father’s health. “As you know, my father … in the family we are going through a very delicate moment,” said Alejandro, visibly moved. “I have learned that love and affection are medicinal, I want that from here together we send a very strong applause, but very strong for Mr. Vicente Fernández, Mr. Vicente Fernández, we really do need a lot of your prayers,” he said.

Back to intensive care

Less than two weeks ago, the Fernández family announced through a statement that, due to an inflammation in the respiratory tract, the singer had returned to the intensive care unit. “Mr. Vicente Fernández at the weekend presented inflammation of his lower respiratory tract for which he again required to continue with respiratory support, adjustment of his medication and he was transferred to Intensive Care to maintain greater vigilance in the event of any eventuality”, it reads in the message.

Unfortunately, this was a setback in his recovery, since days before he had presented a notable improvement, to the point of stopping using the artificial respirator.

