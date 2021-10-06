10/06/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

It was not easy to get to the Espanyol bench at the time he did it Vicente Moreno. But ‘mister ascents’ took up the challenge. After a busy departure from Mallorca, the one from Massanassa arrived at the RCDE Stadium and achieved the goal of return the club to First. Now, the last victory against Real Madrid has secured him on the blue and white bench, where it has not been in danger but there was some buzz.

In fact, nervousness existed even in Second. Espanyol was a liner in the silver division and although they were in direct promotion positions for almost the entire season, not all the way was rosy. A small bump between February and March called into question their ability to achieve the goal, something that in the end he achieved in a comfortable way. Now, in First, it has been seen in a similar position.

The demand is greater this course and taking into account that the first victory did not arrive until match day 6 doubts had already settled in the parish parish. The feelings, with the exception of the day against Mallorca, had not been bad but the results did not accompany the team.

Now, after six points in three days and going to the break with the ‘rush’ of having defeated Real Madrid with justice, Vicente Moreno’s project is reinforced. The objective is none other than to achieve permanence without haste and then have a license to dream.

Similar goals had Paco López and Míchel in Levante and Getafe, respectively. However, patience has been scarce with them, who failed to win at this start, and they have been the first to be laid off. Moreno, for now, is saved.