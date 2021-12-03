12/02/2021 at 21:03 CET

Adrià Leon

Espanyol beat the humble Solares of the Cantabrian First Regional with suffering but with the certainty that their grassroots football continues to bear good fruit. The Station witnessed a duel in the purest cupbearer style where the Blue and Whites prevailed with suffering and two debuts, of Joan and Álvaro García.

The hat-trick of Loren Moron seemed to put a bit of order between so much rain, but the local team brought out the illusion the one that premieres somewhere for the first time. An illusion that, this time, he shared in equal parts with some of the blue and white protagonists.

The goalkeeper Joan Garcia He started the game and completed the entire match, although he was able to do something more in the two rival goals that gave excitement until the end. Vicente Moreno He highlighted Joan’s debut due to “the difficulty of the stage & rdquor ;, although he assured that“ he already has experience & rdquor; due to the time he has been training with the squad. On the ownership of the goalkeepers in the Copa del Rey, the Valencian coach did not want to reveal anything on the situation of Oier Olazábal. “I don’t know who is going to play in the next qualifying rounds, I haven’t decided yet,” he commented.

For its part, Alvaro Garcia replaced Sergi gomez after the resumption and accompanied Calero in the central axis of the defense. It also had minutes Max svensson, precisely one of the first that debuted after the landing of Vicente Moreno in Barcelona. The forward of the subsidiary was about to make the fourth in the last minutes of the match, but a great stop by the ancestral goal left him with honey on his lips.

Joan García and Álvaro García are the last two works of the blue and white school, already approaching double digits of homegrown players who have made the leap hand in hand with the Valencian. That the club has regained its identity is already a reality, now we just need to know if any of these new and young pieces can fit into gear of an increasingly and better-trained first team.