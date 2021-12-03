A woman who used the pseudonym “Jane” and that she said she was sexually abused by Ghislaine maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein more than two decades ago; testified before a New York City jury that met donald trump when she was 14 and Epstein took her to Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s residence in Florida.

He also assured that he flew several times in Epstein’s private plane together with the prince Andrew, the chef Adam Perry Lang and the mother and brother of Epstein.

The witness did not accuse Trump or any of the other passengers on the plane of any crime and noted that the tycoon never asked him to recruit other girls or ask him to participate in sexual acts with anyone else.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein (.)

Until now, The former US president has not issued any statement in this regard.

His statements were given during the criminal trial of Maxwell for six federal charges, including the sex trafficking of minors, as she is accused of recruit and prepare girls for Epstein to sexually abuse them from 1994 to at least 2004.

The Epstein and Trump story

Maxwell, Epstein and Trump belonged to similar social circles, both had residences in Palm Beach, Florida, and New York. They were photographed together, sometimes with Trump’s then-girlfriend Melania Knauss throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

Last year, Trump was questioned about the allegations against Maxwell and said he wished him “the best.” Trump has told reporters in recent years that prohibited Epstein from entering his Mar-a-Lago estate, but he has never explained why their friendship ended.

.

Epstein, who had pleaded guilty in 2008 to state prostitution charges, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019. He was found dead in his prison cell a month later in what the medical examiner ruled a suicide. . Maxwell, the British socialite and close confidant of Epstein, was arrested a year later and has pleaded not guilty.

Testimony of “Jane”

The witness assured that Ghislaine maxwell He was often in the same room when the witness, who was only 14 years old at the time, had sex with Epstein.

Maxwell “was very outgoing, like it wasn’t a big deal,” he said. He stated that the accused instructed him on how to give Epstein a sexual massage and that, at times, he also physically participated in the encounters.

The witness met Epstein in 1994 when she was attending a music workshopin pursuit of a singing career, she recounted. Epstein approached him and introduced himself as a donor. They found out that they both lived in Palm Beach, Florida, he said.

Sketch of a courtroom in Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial (AP)

The woman and her mother soon received invitations to Epstein’s home. He and Maxwell took her shopping for clothes, including Victoria’s Secret underwear, the witness said.

The cycle of abuse began when Epstein took her hand abruptly one day and said, “Follow me,” before leading her to the pool at the house. He then dropped his pants, pulled her toward him and “proceeded to masturbate,” he said.

“I was frozen in fear,” she said. “I had never seen a penis before … I was terrified and I felt disgusting and embarrassed.”

On another occasion, she was taken to a massage parlor where he and Maxwell took advantage of her. “There were hands everywhere and Jeffrey proceeded to jerk off again,” she said.

Other encounters involved sex toys or they turned into oral sex “orgies” with other young women and Maxwell, the witness added.

Sketch of Maxwell sitting at the defense table as she watches witness testimony during her trial (AP)

“Jane’s” ex-boyfriend testifies

The ex-boyfriend testified under the pseudonym “Matt” and claimed that she told him that the financial help his family received from “godfather” Jeffrey Epstein “was not free.”

He also noted that in the early years of their relationship, in the mid-2000s, Jane spoke of a man who was like a “godfather” or “uncle” who supported his family financially.

Matt recalled that Jane confronted her mother about the abuse around 2011 and accused her of turning a blind eye. “How do you think I got the money, Mom?” He remembered saying to her.

“Jane told her mother that the money was not free and that it is impossible that she did not know that it was not free,” she said.

With information from CNN and AP.

