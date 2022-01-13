01/13/2022 at 3:33 PM CET

Cristina Gallardo

Joseba Andoni Urrutikoetxea Bengoetxea, alias ‘Josu Ternera’, could add a new case to those that he already has pending with the Spanish justice if the judge of the National Court Alejandro Abascal admits the complaint filed this Thursday for Dignity and Justice against him and three other leaders of ETA for him T4 bombing that broke the “truce” imposed by the band in 2006.

The letter, to which EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper belonging to the same publishing group as this medium, has had access, justifies the imputation of ‘josu Ternera’ as a member of the organization’s political apparatus and also requests that Aitzol Iriondo, alias ‘Gurbitz’ and ‘Barbas’ (Military apparatus); to Mikel Kabikoitz Carrera Sarobe, aka “Ata“(Logistics Apparatus) already Ainhoa ​​Ozaeta, aka “Kuraia” (Treasury Apparatus); for crimes of murder and terrorist injuries, in any case in “commission by omission”, by accepting as members of the ‘Zuba’ (Executive Committee of the band) the position of guarantors of the attack.

In addition to their summons as investigated, Dignidad y Justicia requests that, as a precautionary measure, Abascal impose a surety bond to guarantee civic responsibilityl derived from the crimes of which they are accused. “And if they did not do so, they would seize property sufficient to cover said sum with respect to all the injured parties “.

The complaint, signed by the lawyer Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Arias, asks that they be held criminally responsible for the murders perpetrated on December 30, 2006 by means of detonation of a van-bomb at terminal T4 of the Barajas airport (Madrid), which caused the death of Diego Armando Estacio Y Carlos Alonso Palate, as well as injured 68 other people.

Actions against the dome

The complaint is filed in the Central Court of Instruction number 1 Since this body was responsible for the summary of the attack on these events, which has already been tried. Abascal, who occupies the position on commission, has also been showing prone to accept other requests from this association tending to hold ETA leaders accountable in specific actions committed under his mandate.

Thus, the magistrate has pending to decide these days on the imputation of the former head of ETA Ignacio Miguel Gracia Arregui, known as ‘Iñaki de Rentería’ in the case that investigates the murder in 1995 of the Deputy Mayor of San Sebastián Gregorio Ordóñez, a case in the one that is already investigating another historical member of the terrorist gang, Mikel Albisu, ‘Mikel Antza’.

Political significance

According to the complainants, “the contradictory absence of prosecution of some presumed responsible yes, but others no and that harms the victims of ETA “. The complaint also underlines the “political significance of the T4 attack”, which meant the breaking of the ‘truce‘that the gang was maintaining at that time, which in the victims’ opinion makes it “impossible” for the decision to perpetrate it to be taken “in a place other than the Zuba.”

“In the same way that only ETA’s Zuba could agree to stop the violence on behalf of ETA, and maintain it continuously for months throughout 2006, only ETA’s Zuba could break the same and restart the murders. “

Facts already judged

The direct involvement of Zuba in the decision of the attack on T4, and in the facilitation of the van-bomb to the ‘Elurra command’, which was the one who committed it, it is already clear according to the plaintiffs of the proven facts of the judgment handed down in May 2010. In them it is said that the material authors received instructions on the acquisition of mobile phones, use of means to hide the physical features of the driver of the van and celebrated meetings “with the bosses” to get additional orders.

Thus, Dignidad y Justicia reveals in its complaint the “contradictory circumstance” that so far no other member of Zuba has been indicted for a terrorist offense, among those who made the substantive decision to attack itself. Remember also that the former head of ETA Garikoitz Aspiazu Rubina, alias Txeroki, is already being investigated as ‘mastermind’ of the attack.

Police report

Other arguments in the complaint are based on a report of the General Directorate of National Police titled “Members of the governing bodies of ETA” which confirms how at least since the end of the seventies ETA “has been continuously and for decades a strongly hierarchical organization and directed from the supreme, indisputable command of its successive cupolas or “Executive Committees & rdquor; (Zubas).

The report describes how all this was sub-organized, in turn, in different Power “appliances” and “sub-appliances” strictly subject to said Zuba, where each boss or person in charge was accompanied by at least one “second in command & rdquor; or “lieutenant & rdquor ;, prepared to replace in case of arrest of the first.

Regarding the ‘political’ apparatus that is the one that would integrate ‘Josu Ternera’, the police report describes it as a structure in charge of establishing the strategic and tactical lines of the terrorist gang, as well as to control and direct actions in the political sphere.

“Name to name”

Among the tests to be carried out, in addition to the interrogation of the four accused, Dignidad y Justicia asks that the police be asked for documentation “name to name” of the entire command structure of ETA, intermediate (lieutenants, etc.) and superior of the Zuba itself or Executive Committee at the time of the events that are the subject of this complaint, also specifying the different “sub-units” into which such apparatuses were divided and its members.

Likewise, it claims all the documentation and evidence that could have emerged in relation to the T4 attack and the involvement of the ETA leaders, after the arrest of the head of ETA López Peña on May 20, 2008.