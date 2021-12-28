12/28/2021

12/28/2021

EP

The Victims Support Platform Association (APAVT) and Dignity and Justice have requested to the National audience that prohibits the demonstration convened by SARE for honoring the ETA members Henri Parot, Pagoaga Gallastegui, alias ‘Peixoto’, and Eugenio Barrutiabengoa, ‘Arbe’, which is scheduled for December 31 in Mondragón, considering that it would constitute a crime of exalting the terrorism and humiliation to the victims.

APAVT has presented this Tuesday a brief before the Central Court of Investigation of the National Court in which it alleges that it is “an act of exaltation and public justification of terrorism, with the contempt and humiliation of the victims and their families who these types of crimes generate “, as reported in a statement.

“This rally, like the one convened in September in homage to the bloody Parot, aims to show terrorists as victims for a supposed legislation of exception and to praise those who have been condemned for belonging to or collaborating with ETA, “he warned.

For APAVT, “it is evident” that, although it can be understood as a vindication of the rights of the prisoners, “at bottom there is a demand for the release of the prisoners.” In this regard, it has emphasized that there are legal channels to achieve said release, “without allowing acts such as the one to be carried out.”

Dignity and justice

Along the same lines, Dignidad y Justicia presented a complaint to the National High Court on Tuesday, stressing that Parot is a “bloodthirsty terrorist” who accumulates up to 26 convictions for his involvement in 39 murders.

The complaint, to which EP has had access, is presented by the son of Infantry Lieutenant Colonel Guillermo Tévar Saco, murdered in Madrid on May 7, 1981 by placing a limpet bomb in his vehicle, “by this ETA in whose honor the march will be held “.

Regarding Gallastegui and Barrutiabengoa, he recalled that the former “is known as ‘El Cajero’ for keeping the accounts and finances of the terrorist organization ETA and for participating in the murder of the civil guard Aurelio Prieto,” while the latter “is an ETA fled to Venezuela, where he shares refuge with the ETA member Ignacio de Juana Chaos “.

Dignidad y Justicia has agreed with APAVT that “the convocation of this march has no other purpose than to praise these members of the terrorist organization ETA and justify their murders, since the organizers understand that they should not remain in prison and serve their sentences “.

Legal sources have indicated to Europa Press that proceedings have already been initiated and it has been transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office, which will have to issue a report for the judge to pronounce.

Events in Pamplona and Bilbao

APAVT recalls that it has already sent similar writings to the National Court urging prohibit acts summoned by SARE for December 31 in Pamplona and January 8 in Bilbao in favor of ETA prisoners.

In the case of the planned concentration in Mondragón, it has also demanded that the National High Court order reports from the Civil Guard, National Police and Ertzaintza on the organizers to determine “if there was really any behind them. outlawed organization“.

Dignity and Justice has also interested that the Central Intelligence Unit (UCI) and the Civil Guard Information Service be released to report on “the reality of the call for the march” and the identity of the organizers.

Likewise, APAVT wanted to highlight that, “far from ending the homages to murderers, as Otegi stated less than a month ago, we are seeing that they do not stop multiplying“.

The PP’s position

For his part, the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, announced this Tuesday the registration of a complaint to the State Attorney General’s Office against the recent tributes, considering that the Government “does nothing” to prevent them even if they represent a “clear humiliation” to the victims.

The complaint, to which EP has also had access, refers to the reception organized on December 23 in Pamplona in tribute to Ignacio Etxeberría Martín, alias ‘Mortadelo’, from ETA.

The PP recalls that the Prosecutor’s Office has the obligation to investigate criminal acts and demands that the appropriate procedure be initiated to clarify the aforementioned. It requests that information be requested from the corresponding Government Delegations and requires the list of organizers and attendees of the event.

He maintains that said tribute “It is not an isolated fact“and underlines that the demonstration in favor of Parot is called for December 31. And he has demanded that the Prosecutor’s Office act” immediately “so that it is not held.

Vox’s warning

Vox, on the other hand, has joined these initiatives by sending a letter to the Government Sub-delegation of Guipúzcoa, where it requests the immediate cancellation of the tribute to Parot. In a statement, Santiago Abascal’s party argues that it may be constitutive of crimes of glorification of terrorism and hatred, as well as humiliation of victims.

It also claims that, in accordance with the Law of Recognition and Integral Protection of Victims of Terrorism, the “State assumes the defense of the dignity of the victims, establishing the prohibition of (…) individual or collective exaltation or enhancement of terrorism “.

In this sense, the Legal Deputy Secretary of Vox emphasizes that Parot “was convicted through 26 sentences for which he added almost 4,800 years in prison, with 82 murders being charged“.” He cannot be honored in any area, much less be an example for society, “he says.

As a result of the announcement of December 31 in Pamplona, ​​the Villacisneros Foundation has submitted a letter to the Government Delegation in Navarra. As specified in a statement, the “reiteration” in recent days of acts of “support for terrorists” and the “whitewashing” of associations and parties that support ETA’s strategy “cannot be tolerated by the state nor passively assumed by society “.

Specifically, the president of the foundation, Íñigo Gómez-Pineda, has sent a letter to the Delegate in which he demands that the celebration be prevented, understanding that “it is evident” that its content “violates” the Law of Recognition and Integral Protection of Victims of Terrorism.

In this sense, he recalled that, as established in article 61, “it is the obligation of the State and the Public Administrations to defend the dignity of the victims.” In his opinion, there are already “too many” acts in favor of ETA prisoners that are held “with total impunity”.

“We therefore hope that this time they will be avoided,” the foundation pointed out, and then warned that otherwise they will reserve the exercise of legal actions “against the organizers as well as against those who, with their passivity, allow them to be held.”

Covite sounds the alarm

The Collective of Victims of Terrorism Covite denounced on Monday on social networks that SARE had called the concentration of support for Parot, ‘Peixoto’ and ‘Arbe’.

Covite stressed that it is a demonstration “exactly the same as the one called in September in favor of Henri Parot’s impunityOnly this time they do it with a lower profile. “

Also, he recalled that last week the Abertzale left “showed its true face”: “They cried” the death of Troitiño, they applauded the ETA chief Mikel Antza, they incorporated David Pla to the Sortu executive and organized the ongi etorri to ‘Mortadelo’.