

Cubans were victims of human trafficking.

The smuggling of people does not carry any immigration benefit in the United States, beyond the possibility of requesting asylum. Otherwise, human trafficking does open up the possibility of applying for a protection visa, which can lead to permanent residence for an entire family group.

To understand the difference between trafficking and smuggling, we can paraphrase the content of the report issued by the State Department in 2017. Here it is reflected that human smuggling is the business of transporting people illegally across an international border.

Smuggling does not involve coercion. The people smugglers bring from one place to another, illegally, have generally chosen to make the journey themselves. Some flee violence or poverty. Most have paid someone to help them.

Human trafficking, on the other hand, is involuntary. Traffickers use force, fraud or coercion to get someone to sell sex or work under exploitative conditions.

Understanding these differences allows us to conclude that human smuggling does not cause immigration benefits in the United States. However, like all criminal activity, it has mutated and there have been circumstances in which both crimes converge or meet.

The report The Corner Stone, published by the ICE in 2017, has recognized that “it is possible that the crime begins as human smuggling, but quickly turns into human trafficking.”

As an example, María contacts Juan to help her with her trip from Latin America to the southern border with the US, because Juan has an advertisement in which he offers the protection of a TPS for all those who use his supposed services.

They arrange a payment of US dollars for three people, of which Maria advanced half. Upon arrival, he told the coyote that he did not bring all the money and that he would pay it after meeting with other relatives in the United States. Fortunately, the coyote did not attempt against their lives, but made him see that he could suffer consequences. To do this, in a threatening way, he put them in contact with another subject in the US to work for him, while they brought them the remaining money.

This forced the family to accept a payment far below what was established by law, and the daughter to accept unwanted sexual behavior. María and her family are victims of trafficking or human trafficking: fraud and coercion were used to subject her to sex trafficking and labor exploitation.

There are bonded conditions, induced during a voluntary smuggling agreement, in which non-citizens can experience violence. While not all crime or exploitation during a smuggling agreement reaches the level of trafficking, smuggling can turn into trafficking and open the door to a T visa. The existence of a voluntary smuggling agreement does not invalidate the possibility of it arising. an involuntary servitude within the contraband.

However, people who are smuggled can be extremely vulnerable to human trafficking, abuse and other crimes. Therefore, it is imperative that, if a person makes the wrong decision to manage an illegal border crossing, and in the course of his passage he feels that he is being the victim of some form of fraud, coercion or force, he should immediately go to a lawyer immigration. This is essential to help you identify if you may be the subject of any immigration benefit, such as the T visa, through which you could reach legal permanent residence or green card.

* Héctor Benítez Cañas is an immigration attorney in Miami.