Victor Camino, elected as the new general secretary of the Socialist Youth of Spain, has as a main milestone in his professional career having been the community manager of the Valencian president, Ximo Puig (PSPV-PSOE). “Does it seem little to you to carry the social networks of an autonomous government during the pandemic?”, Replies the 27-year-old, who values ​​his “technical profile” – perhaps in contrast to the even more political of his rival, Javier Guardiola, who contested the primaries from his seat of regional deputy in Madrid-.

“To detract from the position he held is to detract from the profession of community manager, because it does not seem like a minor responsibility to be at the forefront of the profiles of a regional president,” insists Camino. Before working for Ximo Puig, he did an internship at the political scientist consultancy Gobernatia-Equalitas. He studied Law and Political Science, but graduated only in the second specialty.

He also went through a media agency that he prefers not to mention, and then took care of the social networks of the Valencian Socialist Party (PSPV) between 2015 and 2020, “when there were up to five elections,” he stresses.

The new young face of the PSOE says that It will not be a crutch of Pedro Sánchez. “I come to influence, to transmit to the Government the demands of my generation,” he assures. Among his proposals is a “green reform” of the Spanish Constitution or the creation of a sort of Social Dialogue Table to address the problems of youth with social agents.

—How hard is it to carry a politician’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram?

“Of course it is demanding.” I joined in 2020, and while I was still landing, the pandemic broke out. There were 100 days of constant communication during the confinement, in exceptional circumstances, physically working in the Palau de la Generalitat while the bulk of the population was confined.

– Was Víctor Camino after all the tweets from Ximo Puig and the Generalitat during those months?

—Yes, together with a broader team of communication professionals. It was a very intense experience. Who works in the sector knows that it is hard. Many people were at home demanding information to be provided. We were very proactive and I think the result was positive. For example, we announced on the networks the suspension of the Fallas before the president said it. We also pushed graphic banners to communicate restrictions which worked very well. They even came to be forged, which is the best indication that they had become a reference communication tool.

Camino acceded to the general secretary in the first primaries held by the socialist youths. Why have there never been primaries before? “They were promoted 15 years ago, but they were never adopted, there was no culture of celebrating them” How much has your relationship with Ximo Puig weighed in the process? “The Valencian president has not influenced this process. It is a step that my federation takes with the support of others. It was I who told Ximo Puig that I wanted to take the step. Although I have to thank him for his personal support.”

16,000 kilometers

In addition to in the Valencian Community, as expected, Víctor Camino cemented his victory on the good results obtained in Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia, Balearic Islands, Murcia, Canary Islands or Euskadi. “We did 16,000 kilometers throughout Spain,” he underlines. He achieved 69.16% of the support in the vote.

In his campaign he spoke of three emergencies: the young, the climatic and the feminist. But the latter did not seem to be with two men and zero women vying for the general secretary …

“Well, it happened like that. But I have to say that it will be at the center of my demands, and that my candidacy would have been impossible without the women who make it up, such as Ana Domínguez, PSPV’s deputy secretary general and secretary of Equality.”

Pedro Sánchez congratulates Víctor Camino on his appointment. EE

To attend to these emergencies, Víctor Camino will propose concrete initiatives to the Government of Pedro Sánchez. Among them, “a reform of the constitution in a climate key, in a green key is surprising.” “The climate emergency is uniting people and parties -except for those who are out of all orbit-. Why don’t we open that melon so that Spain is a reference in green policies?”

And in matters of youth, it is committed to “generating a table for young social dialogue”. “We consider that, with 30% youth unemployment, it is appropriate to address the specific situation of young people in a framework of dialogue that includes employers, unions, universities … it seems that we are all with the chairs turned on this issue despite the dramatic scenario in which we find ourselves “, he reflects.

Victor’s path will be four years. “At 31 we are retired!”, Recalls the new secretary general of the Socialist Youth. And in this period it will also focus on the defense of the LGTBI collective, to which it belongs. “In addition to being in all the mobilizations, we are going to create a platform to combat hatred. In the youth, many people have come out of the cupboards, and we want to continue being that tool,” he says.

“More in this scenario of great concern in which aggressions that we thought had been overcome are taking place again. We are targeted with abstract speeches and in the street we are fired upon. Hate speeches discomplex the intolerant and legitimize them to attack. We will fight against this from the Socialist Youth “, highlights.

