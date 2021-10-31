Victor Gonzalez was an important piece for the Los Angeles Dodgers on their way to the 2020 World Series. The Mexican pitcher became Dave Roberts’ “left” hand overnight.

A DAY LIKE TODAY October 27, 2020 SM Game 6 Dodgers defeated Tampa 3 x 1 and were Champions Victor González and Julio Urías, made history the first won the game and the second got the save @ edmondbeisbol @ ignacio311092 @invictos_mx @EstadioRetro pic.twitter.com/SA9R5O4brt – HIRAM BERMAN (@hiramberman) October 27, 2021

During that postseason he made eight starts, only in two of them he allowed notation and of nine runners he inherited in circulation, three reached homeplate. The good vibes were such that during game six of the World Series he pitched for 1.1 innings striking out three batters for the Tampa Bay Rays and bringing home the victory in the crucial game.

MEXICAN! 🇲🇽 With this double play against the Tampa Bay Rays, Víctor González made his debut in the #SerieMundial with the Dodgers. # Dodgers #RaysUp #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/j1OtA36Dv6 – Not Only There Is Soccer (@NosolohayFut_) October 21, 2020

A confirmatory 2021 of his level was expected of him, but his performance was far from what he achieved in his rookie season. After an initial three months when everything seemed to be going smoothly, Victor collapsed.

Víctor González 🇲🇽, yesterday got his 10th hold of the season with #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/cojXW6D2MX – Larissa Valenzuela (@ ilarissav19) May 15, 2021

In his first 33 starts he only allowed five touchdowns, while in the last 11 he also allowed five touchdowns. Five of the times he allowed scoring he came with three or more days off, and in five of the 12 times he went on the mound with three or more days off he allowed scoring. In the other 34 starts in the season with a break between zero and two days he allowed only five scoring times.

Víctor González was reactivated today by the #Dodgers and see what kind of play the Nayarit pitcher made. # MLB pic.twitter.com/5zLDq4eKOr – Pure Baseball (@purobeisbolmx) August 20, 2021

Obviously Victor and his arm are most effective when used consistently, but apparently Dave Roberts did not receive the information.

The Mexican pitcher visited the disabled list three times this season. None of the three was linked to his throwing arm, but it took away playing time and sports form.

To the Minor Leagues! 😦 The @Dodgers sent Victor Gonzalez to Triple-A Oklahoma City. This season, the Mexican left-hander 🇲🇽 marks 3-1 with 3.57 ERA (14 ER in 35.1 IP) and 33 strikeouts in 44 games. # Team643 pic.twitter.com/wzS2Gw9r4X – 6-4-3 (@ 643Network) August 25, 2021

Back in August, he was sent to rehab and get back into shape in the minors, and his time there wasn’t fine enough to regain confidence and make a postseason bullpen spot.

Victor would have been the safe choice for that fateful eighth inning that may well have turned the tide. Now it will be his turn to enlist for the winter to arrive at Spring Training with new vigor that will allow him to return to the Victor of game six of the 2020 World Series.