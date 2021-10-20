Victor Mendez 121 lbs. vs. Miguel Ángel Rodríguez 120.5 lbs.

Eduardo Ramírez 122 lbs. vs Alexis Ruiz Soto 121 lbs.

Alexis Bastar 121 lbs. vs. Israel Ramírez 122 lbs.

Sulem Urbina 112 lbs. vs. Tania Itzel García 111 lbs.

José López 127 lbs. vs. Fidel Castro 125 lbs.

Rodolfo Carbajal 118 lbs. vs. José Amezquita 118.2 lbs.

Venue: Fairplay Club

City: Hermosillo, Son, Mx

Promoters: Zanfer Boxing, 2M Promotions and Golden Boy

TV: ESPN Knock Out

WEDNESDAY BOXING PROMISE EMOTIONS

Without setbacks in the official weighting ceremony, the protagonists of the boxing evening “Wednesday of Boxing” that will be presented by Zanfer Boxing, 2M Promotions and Golden Boy, at the Fairplay Club of Hermosillo, with live international broadcast on ESPN Knock Out, They reported in excellent physical, emotional and boxing conditions to provide a great show.

Víctor “Spock” ​​Méndez (30-4-2, 22 ko’s) and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez (16-2-2, 7 ko’s) were within the Supergallo limit, and showed great physical work and a very good mood, so A great duel of strategies is expected, between a born and aggressive striker like Méndez, against a boxer of technique, speed and ring path, like Rodríguez. This confrontation will be 10 rounds.

Another match that has attracted powerfully attention will be the one between Sulem Urbina (12-2-0, 2 ko’s) and Tania Itzel García (6-6-0) from Mexico in 8 rounds in the Fly division. Both with great concentration, energy and motivation, and of course, without problems on the scale.

Similarly, Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez (18-1-3, 13 ko’s) and Alexis Ruiz Soto (13-7-1, 5 ko’s) from Sinaloa promise a fight with a lot of action, when they face 8 rounds in weight. Super bantamweight. Both Ramírez and Ruiz showed the result of their preparations in their physiques, and at the time of the photographs, they wore an attitude of confidence, of triumph.

And in a duel of solid Mexican boxing prospects, Alexis “Éxito” Bastar (18-1-1, 9 ko’s) will be put to the test by Baja California knocker Israel “Azulito” Ramírez (13-1-0, 9 ko’s) in a 8-round super bantamweight duel that could “steal the show” because of the class, combativeness and rhythm that both put on the ring.

The performance includes two preliminaries, as well as a display of four amateur fights, which will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The doors of the Fairplay Club will open from 5:00 p.m., and there will be public access, and there are still tickets available on the www.superboletos.com platform, and physically at the event venue itself.