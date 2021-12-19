Related news

The snow season has started and with it the ski trips. The first to be able to enjoy this sport have been some of the fashion influencers, who have opened the season with a getaway in which the appearance of Victoria Federica (21 years).

Victoria has inherited the family taste for this sport and has not wanted to miss the opportunity to return to the snow after two years away from it. A return that has made her very happy, hence one of the first images she has shared is one in which she appears with her boyfriend, Jorge Barcenas (21), and the photographer Marcos Plaza on a chairlift. “After 2 years without skiing, here we are back! And with time! “, She has written next to the publication. A post in which her boyfriend has replied with:” We are not bad. “

The daughter of the Infanta Elena (57), in addition to sharing his own winter poses on his Instagram profile, he also appears on the networks of such well-known faces as Anna ferrer (23 years old), or Lara tronti Y Hugo Perez, two of the contestants from The Island of Temptations 3 who were also on the trip.

And although Victoria Federica has chosen not to upload snapshots or videos with the rest of influencers, they have not hesitated to tag her in their stories, showing off the great company. It was Tronti who showed the moment of dinner, in which they all appear together at the table enjoying a well-deserved meal after a day of sports. The moment the camera focuses on her the young woman is shy and, with a smile on his lips, you can see him turn his face to give prominence to the person who was sitting next to him, Hugo.

For his part, Jorge Bárcenas has been one of those in charge of unveiling where they are staying: the Aragón Hills & Spa hotel, a four-star hotel at the foot of the slopes that this weekend has inaugurated its outdoor terrace, which of course they have enjoyed.

Victoria Federica has starred in a great media change this year, going from being one more member of the King’s Family to becoming the guest of the most exclusive events of the moment. The turning point, in addition to the fact that he has made almost weekly headlines, was when he decided to go public with his Instagram profile. Thanks to this, it is not only easier to get to know her a little more, but also to follow in her footsteps, which have led her to become one of the influencers of the moment.

