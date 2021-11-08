Related news

Victoria Federica (21 years old) does not stop growing on Instagram. The daughter of the infanta Elena (57) and Jaime de Marichalar (58) decided to open their profile to the public in the aforementioned social network eleven days ago and in this time it has gone from having 2,000 followers to treasuring 64,000 followers -and counting-.

What was behind that sudden decision of the young woman was nothing more than your intention to become influencer or at least to publicly manage their image in order to enter the most important social and fashion events. And it is that only one day after removing the privacy of her Instagram account, Victoria Federica debuted in a photocall when attending ELLE’s anniversary in Seville. There he wore his most elegant version and managed to dazzle. After this premiere on a red carpet, the niece of the Kings has increased her number of posts on the aforementioned social network. Not only sharing snapshots of that magical Sevillian night in which she wore a spectacular dress by Lorenzo Caprile (54), but also He has recovered photographs that he kept archived in privacy.

Victoria Federica in a new photo on her Instagram, posing on a motorcycle. RRSS

Victoria has gone from having nine images on her profile to suddenly presenting 17 posts. This is because when he left his account in full view of the world, he wanted to archive some more personal photos. But after seeing the success he is reaping, he has decided to be closer and reveal facets hitherto unknown in the young woman.

In the new photographs she has provided, she can be seen posing on a motorcycle in a very instagrammer way, also bathing in the pool, sharing a DJ set with the singer Juan Magán (43) or having drinks with her friends. These snapshots they remained hidden until now since they date from the year 2019 and 2020.

But there is more. Victoria not only allows herself to be seen closer to the town with these most typical photographs of any young person her age, but she has also begun to share your routines and some of your day-to-day plans. Like the place where you like to start the morning with energy: a traditional food cellar and abundant breakfasts. In this way, he exercises more than ever as an influencer by recommending his favorite gastronomic places and revealing his most personal and intimate side.

The young Marichalar y Borbón is passionate about fashion. RRSS

The first royal influencer

Victoria Federica is the first Bourbon to make her Instagram profile public. Both his brother, Froilan (23), like their cousins, the children of the Infanta Cristina (56) e Iñaki Urdangarin (53) have an account in the aforementioned social network, but all of them have it in private mode so that no curious gossip about their snapshots. Although the reality is that they all show very little activity and have only shared a handful of photographs.

With the decision made just 11 days ago by Victoria, the youngest of the Marichalar stands out from his younger relatives and he has wanted to step forward to show himself to the world and start his career as an influencer.

[Más información: Victoria Federica, tras abrir su perfil de Instagram: cifras récord, nuevas fotos y una cuidada estrategia]

Follow the topics that interest you