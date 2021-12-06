Press release

At 7:00 p.m. on the dot, the boxing evening began yesterday, December 5, which, on the occasion of the Marchos festival, promoted the Fuenmayor town hall in its municipal sports center. The poster proposed four amateur boxing matches, one exhibition for kids and two professional boxing matches. The large assembled public enjoyed the event.

In a six-round combat at the limit of 62 kilos, the Riojan of Bolivian origin Ricardo Fernandez ‘Mateo’ he achieved his tenth victory as a professional fighter. José Ignacio Barruetabeña’s pupil, who presented himself with a superb physical appearance, attacked relentlessly and with an ascending rhythm at a highly experienced Jose Aguilar who exhibited a master’s degree in defensive resources and managed their combinations. The referee judge of the Castilian-Leon school, Jesús González, declared victory on points for a ‘Mateo’ who came from taking on the undefeated French division champion, Belmedi, and the also undefeated British Luke Willis.

After four rounds and with an agreed weight of 71.5 kilos they were seen Anouar El Ouichi, residing in Viana (Navarra) but boxingly trained in Logroño, and the Nicaraguan Nelson Altamirano. The corner of the seasoned Altamirano threw in the towel midway through the second episode after three hands to the face that damaged a fighter who reached the end of the first round with much suffering. Victory that must charge the Barruetabeña with confidence.

In the amateur poster, exchange of leather between the Riojan Carlos Sánchez and Daniel Ruiz from Alava in the 75 kilos with victory for the local; In the 70 kilos, the Riojan Fernando Ajona hunted the Euskadi champion in the first round, with the referee decreeing victory for RSC; the local debutant, Abdel, exhibited energy, aggressiveness and good boxing in equal parts to defeat by abandonment in the second round the Cadiz Juan Carlos Pecci; In the clash of champions between Spain, Clara Paraíso, from Rioja, and Andalusia, Zaira García, from Cádiz, sparks flew until the last ring of the bell, after which the judges declared victory by split decision for Paraíso, who boxed. for the first time in La Rioja.

Within the evening, there was an exhibition of children from the Fuenmayor Boxing School, an exhibition of mittens by the champion of Spain, the youngest of the modality, Kenai Alonso, and a recognition of the Riojan Olympic diploma in Tokyo 2020, Gazi Khalidov. They were also honored by the Rioja federation, chaired by Luis San Martín, the Fuenmayor city council, in the person of the deputy mayor Ignacio Caubilla, and the general direction of sports of the Government of La Rioja, in the person of its owner, Eloy Marrodán , the Olympic diploma and world bronze, Enmanuel Reyes Pla, and the members of the Spanish boxing team Pablo Coy, Ayoub Ghadfa.

The athletes honored were joined by a champion who was proclaimed on Saturday, December 4: the Riojan Aitana Ortigosa, 14 years old, gold in the Spanish Championship of Schoolgirls in combat mode.

La Rioja boxing can boast of present and trust in its future.