01/11/2022

Act. At 12:17 CET

The official Toyota Gazoo Racing team of leader Nasser Al-Attiyah has signed a spectacular triplet on the Dakar with victory for the South African Giniel De Villiers, winner of the rally in 2009 with Volkswagen, ahead of his compatriot Henk Lategan , which has arrived just 9 seconds later and the ‘boss’ Al-Attiyah, third to a minute.

With only three days to go to the end of the Dakar and after suffering his first serious setback yesterday, the Qatari has recovered in the ninth stage, with 287 kilometers of special in the Wadi Ad Dawasir loop, and has managed to extend in 1’07 “his advantage in the general over his direct rival, the French Sebastien loeb, who has entered fifth in the finish line with the BRX Hunter and is now 39’05 behind Al-Attiyah, launched for his fourth ‘Touareg’ and every day closer to his goal.

Loeb has had problems from the start and has managed to recover about half a minute at the end, but has not been able to control Ekstrom who finished ahead of the Frenchman with an advantage of 4 seconds. For his part Carlos Sainz has suffered in this stage and has reached provisional fifth at 2:48 minutes from the winner, From Villiers.From controversy to the podium

De Villiers has added the 18th victory of his career in the Dakar and leaves behind the controversy that marked him in the first days of the current edition, when he overwhelmed two motorcycle riders and the second, the Moroccan Mohamed Said Aoulad Ali, he did not lend his help. This resulted in a five-hour sanction, which, however, was overturned days later.

After first hearing his statement and then checking the ‘Sentinel’ system in his car, the commissioners determined a malfunction of the alarm device, since the intensity of the signal it emitted could be described as “sufficient but not optimal”. The decision allowed the South African to return fully to the fight to get a good place in the general car; and after the victory of this Tuesday occupies the fifth place.

Classification (CARS)

9th stage (287 km)

1. GINIEL DE VILLIERS-DENNIS MURPHY (TOYOTA GAZOO RACING) 2H 23 ’08’ ‘

2. HENK LATEGAN-BRETT CUMMINGS (TOYOTA GAZOO RACING) at 09 ”

3. NASSER AL-ATTIYAH-MATTHIEU BAUMEL (TOYOTA GAZOO RACING) 1 ’04’ ‘

4. MATTIAS EKSTROM-EMIL BERGKVIST (TEAM AUDI SPORT) at 2 ’07’ ‘

5. SEBASTIEN LOEB-FABIAN LURQUIN (BAHRAIN RAID XTREME) at 2’11 ”

6. CARLOS SAINZ-LUCAS CRUZ (TEAM AUDI SPORT) at 2 ’48’ ‘

This is how the general goes:

1. NASSER AL-ATTIYAH-MATTHIEU BAUMEL (TOYOTA GAZOO RACING) 30H 10 ’04’ ‘

2. SEBASTIEN LOEB-FABIAN LURQUIN (BAHRAIN RAID XTREME) at 39 ’05’

3. YAZEED AL RAJHI-MICHAEL ORR (OVERDRIVE TOYOTA) at 58 ’44’ ‘