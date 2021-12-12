Orozco-Gomes

Yesterday Saturday in the Valencian town of Navarrés an evening was held with twelve amateur fights and three professionals.

The Valencian Johan Orozco (4-0, 2 KO) fought eight tough rounds at super lightweight with the Angolan Pedro Manuel Gomes (9-3, 2 KO), in a fight with a frenetic pace, and with many blows thrown and missed given the good dodges and defenses of the two fighters.

Two boxers with good technique, but the one with the greatest skill and precision prevailed. An even fight with so much action that instead of eight rounds, they worked for sixteen. The judges gave the unanimous victory to Orozco by 78-74, 78-74, 77-75, the latter score being the most accurate.

And in the Valencian Community Lightweight Championship between Ismael Garcia (10-3-1, 3 KO) and the Romanian based in the Valencian Community Alin Florin Ciorceri (16-2, 7 KO), eight rounds, there was also a tough fight. Ismael Garcia was active with the jab in the first two rounds, with Alin getting his hands clearer. Until the fifth there were alternatives, but at the end of the round, Alin hits him a very hard blow that leaves Ismael García touched.

In the sixth, in a cross of blows the final KO in favor of Ciorceri took place. The referee stopped quickly when he saw Garcia badly. His team protested a seemingly inadvertent header prior to the KO.

And in the four-round debut in the Spanish middleweight Khalid ennachat (1-0, 0 KO) against the Russian based in Valencia Elkhan bairamov (1-17, 1 KO), victory of the first by unanimous decision of the judges (40-36, 40-36, 39-37).

In amateur matches, the following results occurred (Julius maria):

1st Combat

-56 kg 3 × 2 JUNIOR MALE.

Carlos Callejas (Albacete Fight Club) vs. Izan Ballesteros (CB Shaolin de Xirivella)

Izan Ballesteros (CB Shaolin de Xirivella) beat on points (split decision).

2nd Combat

-56.5Kg 3 × 3 ELITE MALE

Víctor Quintana (Club de Boxeig Tsubox del Cabanyal) vs. Santiago Saavedra (CB The Academy Calpe)

Victor Quintana (Club de Boxeig Tsubox del Cabanyal) wins on points (unanimous decision).

3rd Combat

-65 kg 3 × 3 FEMALE ELITE

Saray Mañas (Club de Boxeig Tsubox del Cabanyal) vs. Mariana Soto (CB Elite of Valencia)

Mariana Soto (CB Elite of Valencia) wins on points (unanimous decision).

4th Combat.

-66Kg 3 × 3 ELITE MALE

Rubén Sánchez (Club de Boxeig Tsubox del Cabanyal) vs Álvaro Jiménez (CB Shaolin de Xirivella)

Álvaro Jiménez (CB Shaolin de Xirivella) wins on points (unanimous decision).

5th Combat

– 68 kg 3 × 3 YOUNG MALE

Guillermo Guevara (Fight Club Albacete) VS Carles Robles (CB Domadores de Castellón)

Carles Robles (CB Domadores de Castellón) wins on points (split decision).

6th Combat

-92 kg 3 × 3 ELITE MALE.

Serhii Panov (CB Vila-Real) vs. Nacho Moreno (CB Shaolin de Xirivella)

Nacho Moreno (CB Shaolin de Xirivella) wins on points (unanimous decision).

7th Combat

-63 kg. 3 × 3 ELITE MALE

Elvis Sangou (Fight Club Albacete) vs. Derick Opoku (CB Elite of Valencia)

Elvis Sangou (Fight Club Albacete) beat on points (unanimous decision).

8th Combat.

-53 kg 3 × 2 JUNIOR MALE.

Kevin Trujillo (CB Noble Arte de Alcudia de Crespins) vs. David Quinguano (CB Training Unit of Alboraya)

David Quinguano (CB Training Unit of Alboraya) wins on points (split decision).

9th Combat

-72 kg. 3 × 3 ELITE MALE

Rafael Murillo (CB Noble Arte de Alcudia de Crespins) vs. Joan Hernández (CB Training Unit of Alboraya)

Joan Hernández (CB Training Unit of Alboraya) wins by points (split decision).

10th Combat.

-62 Kg. 3 × 3 FEMALE ELITE

Estephanie Sangou (Fight Club Albacete) vs. Ioana Feccioru (Club de Boxeig Tsubox del Cabanyal)

Defeat Estephanie Sangou (Fight Club Albacete) on points (split decision).

11th Combat.

-71kg 3 × 3 ELITE MALE

Daniel Moscardó (CB Tsubox del Cabanyal) vs. Abdalah Gana (CB Boxing Friends from Alicante)

Daniel Moscardó (CB Tsubox del Cabanyal) wins on points (unanimous decision).

12th Combat

-78 Kg. 3X3 ELITE MALE

Adrián Sánchez (CB García del Puerto de Santa María) vs. José Alarcón «El Sierras» (CB Evolution of Elche)

José Alarcón wins “El Sierras” (CB Evolution of Elche) by points (majority decision).

The decision comes in the second round as a result of an involuntary header that opens Sánchez’s right eyebrow.