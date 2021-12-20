12/19/2021

On at 17:46 CET

Barça beat Garatge Plana Girona (3-5) in the last game of the year. A victory with which they consolidate in the leadership of the OK Liga in which they have started with a 12 out of 12. A triumph that resisted more than expected with a local team that traced the adverse result of the first half and was about to to surprise the Catalans.

GIR

PUB

Garatge Plana Girona

Jaume Llaverola, Moi Aguirre, Gere Rovira, Raul Pelícano and Àlex Grau – starting five -, Marc Vázquez, Biel Nadal, Gerard Pujol and Carles Sánchez.

Barça

Sergi Fernández, Matias Pascual, Sergi Panadero, João Rodrigues and Ignacio Alabart, -five starting- Pau Bargalló, Nil Roca, Sergi Llorca and Helder Nunes.

Goals

0-1M.25 João Rodrigues. 0-2 M. 31 João Rodrigues, from a penalty. 1-2 M. 36 Gerard Pujol. 2-2 M.40 Litus Sánchez. 3-2 M. 43 Litus Sánchez. 3-3 M. 45 Helder Nunes. 3-4 M. 46 Sergi Panadero. 3-5 M. 46 Sergi Panadero.

Referees

Erik Rivas Martín and David Pedrola Valls. Fouls: 9-6.

Those of Edu castro, who was completing his 200th game at the head of the team, they started with their usual dominance and put pressure on a Girona who was prepared for the attacks and who had his goalkeeper, Jaume Llaverola, the best weapon to stop the visiting attack. So much so that the first goal of the match did not arrive until the last minute of the first set, when Joao fernandes he exercised his role as a scorer to beat the Girona goalkeeper.

Own Joao he signed the second as soon as the second half began, transforming a penalty and thus signing his 20th goal in the league. A figure that confirms the Portuguese as the ‘top scorer’ in the competition.

But Girona was not going to give up the game so soon and despite being behind on the scoreboard they managed to turn the situation around in just seven minutes. The first goal came from the ‘stick’ of Gerard pujol at minute 36. After ‘Litus’ Sánchez signed a double that confirmed the comeback of those of Ramon Benito.

The situation was complicated for Barça but Helder nunes came into play to equalize the contest again and Sergi Panadero, with two consecutive goals, ended up certifying the Barça victory.

Barça thus remains the outstanding leader of the OK Liga with 36 points, followed by a Liceo that, after drawing their match of the day against Noia Freixenet (5-5), adds 29 points in their locker.