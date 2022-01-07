01/07/2022 at 20:05 CET

Levante and Mallorca meet this Saturday at the Ciutat de Valéncia stadium in a match to which the local team is plunged into a serious crisis after one of its most convulsive weeks and only a victory against the Balearic team would allow it to have a truce.

The 5-0 received last Monday at La Cerámica against Villarreal provoked the anger of a group of Levantine supporters, who went to the Ciutat de Valéncia to wait for the players’ coaches and reproach them for the attitude and poor results of a team that has not won for twenty-seven days in a row.

The reaction of the fans prompted the urgent appearance of the president Quico Catalan, which on Tuesday asked all levels of the club to be united until the end of the season, the date on which he promised to be subjected to an examination by Levantinism to analyze his continuity as president.

On the sporting side, the Levante coach, Alessio Lisci, has been dismissed due to a penalty from Carlos Clerc, due to the accumulation of yellow cards, and he cannot count on the injured Mustafi either. In addition, there are several players absent due to covid-19, such as Morales, but the club has not announced the number of affected.

However, midfielder Pepelu García and forward Roberto Soldado return to the call-up after missing the duel at La Cerámica due to suspension.

One of the doubts of the eleven will be, again, in the goal because when Alessio seemed to have chosen Cárdenas from the beginning, he surprised with the presence of Aitor in the last game, in which the bet did not go well and he received five goals despite that the Basque goal made several worthwhile stops.

After having received thirteen goals in the last three league games, the Levante coach could bet on a defense of three centrals, with the incorporation of Postigo along with Vezo and Duarte, and the ownership of Pubill and Franquesa on the flanks.

Pepelu, Bardhi and Campaña would play in the center of the field and Soldado would be Roger’s companion in attack with the intention of breaking Levante’s losing streak this season.

Mallorca, fifteenth with 20 points, will try this Saturday to add against Levante the third win of the season as a visitor after the victories in Mendizorroza and Wanda Metropolitano against Deportivo Alavés (0-1) and Atlético de Madrid (1-2) , respectively.

The visit to the field of the bottom of LaLiga comes after two consecutive defeats of the Balearic team -Granada and Barcelona- that have placed him only four points behind relegation, an area marked by Alavés, and after beating Eibar in the Copa del Rey .

Losses of important players, due to injuries or positive for COVID-19, They are conditioning the line-ups of coach Luis García Plaza for several days.

The last to fall was the Slovak central Martín Valjent, injured in Eibar and who is doubtful to play in Valencia. García Plaza will not be able to count on Take Kubo, Matthew Hoppe, goalkeeper Dominik Greif, Antonio Raíllo and Baba, who is concentrating with Ghana in the Africa Cup.

It is likely that the Mallorcan coach will reward the good performance of the youth squad Javi Llabrés, who was decisive in Ipurúa, by giving him a chance in the starting eleven at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium.

Also, the Ibizan goalkeeper Leo Román, who starts in the Copa del Rey, may have his chance after the unfortunate match of veteran Manolo Reina against FC Barcelona.

Probable lineups

I raised: Aitor, Pubill, Vezo, Postigo, Duarte, Franquesa, Bardhi, Pepelu, Campaña, Soldier and Roger.

Majorca: Leo Román or Manolo Reina; Maffeo, Russo, Sedlar, Costa; Javi Llabrés or Antonio Sánchez, Ruiz de Galarreta, Salva Sevilla, Dani Rodríguez; Kang-in Lee and Angel.

Referee: Figueroa Vázquez (Andalusian Committee)

Stadium: City of Valencia

Hour: 14:00